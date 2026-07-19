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'I don't want to go to Prison' – Spain star on World Cup final handshake with Donald Trump

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:04 - 19 July 2026
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Spain striker joked that he would shake Donald Trump's hand to avoid "going to prison" if Spain wins the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Spain striker Borja Iglesias has delivered a humorous response to the prospect of meeting United States President Donald Trump if La Roja lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup, joking that he would shake his hand because he "doesn't want to go to prison."

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The experienced forward made the lighthearted remark while discussing the possibility of Spain winning the World Cup and taking part in the traditional trophy presentation ceremony, where Trump is expected to be present.

With Spain preparing for the tournament's showpiece final, Iglesias acknowledged that the moment had crossed his mind but insisted he would rather keep any interaction brief.

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"I don't want to go to Prison" - Iglesias

Asked how he would react if he had to greet Trump during the post-match celebrations, Iglesias responded with a smile.

"Yes, well, I don't want to go to prison!" Iglesias joked.

The striker later explained that while he had imagined the scenario, his focus would be on celebrating Spain's achievement rather than creating unnecessary distractions.

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He added, "It's something I've thought about, something I've even imagined. I hope to greet him when we're all very happy and that it's all over very quickly so I can forget about it."

Although Iglesias has previously been outspoken about social and political issues, he made it clear that football's biggest occasion should not become overshadowed by political debates.

The Spain international stressed that winning the World Cup would take precedence over any personal opinions.

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He continued, "People already know my opinions, and I would love to do many things, but the reality is that, although people think I'm all-powerful, I don't have that much power to confront certain things. It's complicated, really.

"A World Cup final is not the place to generate controversy."

Donald Trump has remained a prominent figure throughout discussions surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup and is expected to attend the final.

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