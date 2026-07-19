Advertisement

Mufti Menk surprises fans with support for Spain before Argentina clash

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:43 - 19 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Prominent Islamic scholar has sparked widespread reactions after declaring support for Spain ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina.
Advertisement

Renowned Islamic scholar and motivational speaker Mufti Menk has surprised football fans around the world after publicly expressing his support for Spain ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against defending champions Argentina.

Advertisement

The Zimbabwean cleric, who commands millions of followers across social media platforms for his inspirational messages on faith, patience, and personal development, posted a simple one-word message on X (formerly Twitter): "Spain!"

Unexpected football moment from Mufti Menk

Advertisement

Mufti Menk is widely respected for his Islamic lectures and motivational teachings and is rarely seen commenting on football or other sporting events publicly.

His unexpected endorsement of Spain immediately caught the attention of followers, many of whom were surprised to discover the respected scholar also enjoys the beautiful game.

The timing of the post came just hours before Spain's highly anticipated World Cup final against Argentina, leading many fans to interpret it as a message of support for La Roja in their quest to become world champions.

Spain's impressive road to the final

Spain has emerged as one of the standout teams of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Their journey to the final included an impressive semi-final victory over France, where goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro secured a convincing 2-0 win.

Earlier in the competition, Spain also eliminated Austria, Portugal and Belgium.

They now face reigning champions Argentina in what many football observers have described as one of the most exciting World Cup finals in recent memory.

With the World Cup final set to capture the attention of billions of viewers worldwide, Spain will be hoping to justify the confidence shown by supporters like Mufti Menk.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Mufti Menk surprises fans with support for Spain before Argentina clash
2026 FIFA World Cup
19.07.2026
Mufti Menk surprises fans with support for Spain before Argentina clash
'I don't want to go to Prison' – Spain star on World Cup final handshake with Donald Trump
2026 FIFA World Cup
19.07.2026
'I don't want to go to Prison' – Spain star on World Cup final handshake with Donald Trump
Messi issues rallying cry ahead of England showdown
2026 FIFA World Cup
19.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: What It Really Costs to Watch Messi's Last Dance in Spain vs Argentina final
Celtic boss reveals why Super Eagles star Iheanacho left for Bursaspor
Football
19.07.2026
Celtic boss reveals why Super Eagles star Iheanacho left for Bursaspor
World Cup history, Girlfriend reveal? Mbappé’s deleted Ester Expósito post sparks frenzy after record-breaking night
Lifestyle
19.07.2026
World Cup history, Girlfriend reveal? Mbappé’s deleted Ester Expósito post sparks frenzy after record-breaking night
World Cup Final: Yamal will go ‘for the kill’ against Messi – Pulse Sports editor
2026 FIFA World Cup
19.07.2026
World Cup Final: Yamal will go ‘for the kill’ against Messi – Pulse Sports editor