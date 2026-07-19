Mufti Menk surprises fans with support for Spain before Argentina clash

Prominent Islamic scholar has sparked widespread reactions after declaring support for Spain ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina.

Renowned Islamic scholar and motivational speaker Mufti Menk has surprised football fans around the world after publicly expressing his support for Spain ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against defending champions Argentina.

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The Zimbabwean cleric, who commands millions of followers across social media platforms for his inspirational messages on faith, patience, and personal development, posted a simple one-word message on X (formerly Twitter): "Spain!"

Spain! — Mufti Menk (@muftimenk) July 19, 2026

Unexpected football moment from Mufti Menk

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Mufti Menk is widely respected for his Islamic lectures and motivational teachings and is rarely seen commenting on football or other sporting events publicly.

His unexpected endorsement of Spain immediately caught the attention of followers, many of whom were surprised to discover the respected scholar also enjoys the beautiful game.

The timing of the post came just hours before Spain's highly anticipated World Cup final against Argentina, leading many fans to interpret it as a message of support for La Roja in their quest to become world champions.

Spain's impressive road to the final

Spain has emerged as one of the standout teams of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Their journey to the final included an impressive semi-final victory over France, where goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro secured a convincing 2-0 win.

Earlier in the competition, Spain also eliminated Austria, Portugal and Belgium.

They now face reigning champions Argentina in what many football observers have described as one of the most exciting World Cup finals in recent memory.