Why I subbed Chelsea and Man City for Brighton move - Super Eagles hopeful Yohanna

Brighton's latest addition Zadok Yohanna only had eyes for the Seagulls despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion’s brand-new signing, Zadok Yohanna, has opened up about his decision to reject concrete interest from Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Manchester City to complete a move to the Amex Stadium.

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The 18-year-old Nigerian winger completed his highly anticipated switch from Swedish Allsvenskan side AIK Stockholm, putting pen to paper on a long-term contract.

Prioritising Elite Youth Development Over Big-Name Suitors

Yohanna's blistering start to the 2026 season in Sweden, where his explosive pace, direct attacking style, and incredible maturity on the ball made him one of Europe's most coveted teenagers and triggered an intense multi-club transfer war.

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Despite late enquiries from Manchester City and Chelsea, Brighton moved with absolute precision to wrap up the deal, leveraging their world-class reputation for embedding global starlets into the first team.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Super Eagles hopeful admitted that his regular viewership of English football heavily dictated his choice of destination.

“I watch Premier League games a lot, so I know the teams that use young players, and Brighton is one of them,” Yohanna stated, adding, “They are really good at developing young talents, and I think their style of play will fit me a lot.”

An Emotional Departure Guided by Hürzeler’s Vision

While the move to England represents a dream milestone, the former Ikon Allah Football Academy graduate admitted that leaving Stockholm was incredibly bittersweet after a highly nurturing spell.

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“I had a lot of good people around me who took care of me. Everyone loved me, so it was difficult to leave,” he recalled.

However, any lingering doubts were quickly dispelled after a series of direct, reassuring conversations with Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler, who mapped out a definitive development plan to gradually integrate the winger into the matchday squad.

“He urged me to keep fighting and working hard. I will give everything I have, and I really want to win trophies with the team,” Yohanna added.