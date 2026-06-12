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Transfers: Arsenal set to launch €50m bid for AS Roma midfielder

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:09 - 12 June 2026
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Premier League champions Arsenal are preparing to make a significant move in the transfer market by launching a bid for AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone.
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The 25-year-old French international has emerged as a key target for Mikel Arteta as the Gunners look to strengthen their team ahead of the new season.

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According to L’Équipe, Arsenal are showing serious interest in Kone, whose contract with Roma runs until 2029.

Arsenal prepare bid for Manu Kone

Roma are under pressure to sell players this summer to comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations due to their high wage bill.

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The Italian club may be forced to cash in on some of their most valuable assets, with Koné considered one of the more valuable options, who could be available for a fee in the region of €40-50 million.

Arsenal are actively looking to sign both a defensive midfielder and a left winger this summer. While they have also shown interest in Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali, talks have stalled due to a significant disparity in valuation between the two clubs.

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Kone, known for his physicality, ball-winning ability, and progressive passing, would add depth and competition to Arsenal’s engine room.

Inter Milan have also been linked with the player, but the Gunners have moved to the front of the queue.

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Kouadio Kone Roma Arsenal
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