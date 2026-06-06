Transfer News: Barcelona's #1 target rejects chance to join Arteta's Arsenal

Arsenal are expected to miss out on a top target despite Barcelona's bid getting rejected.

Julian Alvarez is not considering a move to Arsenal this summer, even though the Gunners currently represent his only realistic option, according to reports.

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Arsenal are also keen on the 26-year-old and were reportedly preparing to open talks with Atletico.

However, the situation remains at a complete standstill.

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Alvarez rejects Arsenal, only focused on Barcelona

Cadena SER reports that Atletico are refusing to negotiate with Barcelona over Alvarez, leaving Arsenal as the only viable destination on the table.

Despite this, the former Manchester City striker has no intention of joining the Premier League champions.

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Alvarez joined Atletico Madrid in a £81.5 million deal from Manchester City two years ago.