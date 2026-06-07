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Arsenal join race to sign Morgan Gibbs-White as attacking reinforcement

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:50 - 07 June 2026
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Arsenal join the race to sign Morgan Gibbs-White
Premier League champions Arsenal have reportedly identified Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White as a key summer transfer target, with manager Mikel Arteta keen to bolster his attacking options for the upcoming title defence.
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Fresh off securing their first league title in 22 years, the Gunners are already planning for next season. 

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Arteta is said to be personally driving the club's recruitment strategy, with Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers and now Gibbs-White pinpointed as the primary targets. 

Both players’ versatility and impressive form this season have made them a priority for Arsenal, who view them as potential statement signings.

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Gibbs-White considered a strong alternative

According to reports, Gibbs-White has emerged as a leading candidate should a deal for Rogers fail to materialise. 

The Forest captain had an outstanding individual season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions and playing a pivotal role in his team's run to the Europa League semi-finals, where they were ironically knocked out by Rogers' Aston Villa.

His 15 Premier League goals placed him as the second-highest English scorer in the division, behind only Ollie Watkins. 

Morgan Gibbs-White in action for Forest || Photo. Imago
Morgan Gibbs-White in action for Forest || Photo. Imago
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Arsenal face stiff competition in their pursuit of top talent. Paris Saint-Germain, who recently defeated the Gunners in the Champions League final, are also reportedly monitoring Rogers. 

Furthermore, Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is determined to retain his key players, having recently secured Gibbs-White on a long-term contract until 2028.

For Gibbs-White, a high-profile move to a club like Arsenal could provide the perfect platform to prove his international credentials and force his way back into the national team picture.

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Morgan Gibbs-White Morgan Rogers Nottingham Forest Aston Villa
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Arsenal join race to sign Morgan Gibbs-White as attacking reinforcement