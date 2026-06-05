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‘Saliba has been quiet for France’ — World Cup winner calls on Arsenal star to do more for Les Bleus

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 13:08 - 05 June 2026
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Arsenal defender William Saliba has been urged to replicate his form for the Gunners for the French national team
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France World Cup winner Franck Leboeuf has urged Arsenal centre-back William Saliba to shake off his international timidity and display the same commanding presence for the national team that has made him a star in England.

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The former Chelsea defender's comments come just days after a gruelling UEFA Champions League final, where Saliba’s Arsenal suffered a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain following a cagey 1-1 draw.

A Stark Contrast Between Club and Country

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Get French Football News, Leboeuf echoed recent criticisms made by fellow former international defender William Gallas, who suggested the 25-year-old lynchpin still needs to step up when wearing the French shirt.

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"Well, if William Gallas said it then it must be right! No seriously, I think Saliba has been quiet when he plays for France. It seems he is not the same as with Arsenal."

The former centre-back stressed that Saliba possesses all the raw tools to dominate at the international level, but noted that a change in mindset is required to truly bridge the gap between his club and country performances.

Overcoming Shyness on the World Stage

Despite the critique, Leboeuf was quick to reinforce his immense admiration for the Arsenal defender's fundamental abilities, insisting that the player merely needs to find his voice within Didier Deschamps' star-studded squad.

"He is a brilliant and outstanding defender and just needs to show his true character and himself when playing for the national side," Leboeuf added.

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"He should show his confidence and brilliance a little more as he is such a good defender. So I wouldn’t say not shown up exactly, but for him to go and express himself like he does for Arsenal. He looks a little shy playing for the national side."

With France currently ramping up their final preparations for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, the spotlight on Deschamps' defensive pairings will only intensify.

Finding a way to unlock Saliba’s elite Premier League composure could prove to be the ultimate catalyst as Les Bleus look to reach a third World Cup final and possibly win the title for the second time in three attempts.

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