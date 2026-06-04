Everton eyeing a big move for Premier League winner Gabriel Jesus

Everton have reportedly identified Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus as a primary target to bolster their attack this summer.

The Gunners are looking to offload some players this summer after having limited playing time at the club.

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Arsenal appear open to selling Jesus as manager Mikel Arteta looks to overhaul his forward line ahead of the new season.

The striker has found it difficult to secure a consistent starting position at the Emirates and could be one of several players offloaded during the summer transfer window.

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Toffees target Jesus

According to reports from Football Insider, Everton are keen to sign a proven goalscorer to address their attacking struggles, and they view the Brazilian international as an ideal candidate.

The Toffees have identified Jesus as the perfect striker to lead their attack next season, however, they face a financial obstacles, including the player's transfer fee, high wages, and a concerning injury history.

The Merseyside club is reportedly unwilling to meet Arsenal's £20 million valuation for the 29-year-old.

Jesus is on a substantial contract at Arsenal, and the Toffees would likely require him to take a considerable pay cut for a deal to be feasible.

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Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal star|| Imago

The club's recruitment team is also carefully evaluating his fitness record. Jesus has been hampered by injuries since his move to North London, limiting his availability.

Last season, a significant ACL injury sidelined him for much of the first half of the campaign, and he went on to start just three of his 14 Premier League appearances.

Everton have reportedly been monitoring the forward for some time, with links emerging last summer and again in January.

While Arsenal were previously unwilling to sell, their stance appears to have softened as they prepare for a busy transfer period.

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