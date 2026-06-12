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‘Not even for €500 million’ - Bayern executive slams door on PSG and Real Madrid pursuit for Olise

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 16:44 - 12 June 2026
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Bayern executive slams door on PSG and Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain's long-held ambition to sign Michael Olise has been met with a definitive rejection from Bayern Munich.
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Olise has been a prime target for PSG for several years, but his exceptional performances for Bayern have only solidified the Bundesliga club's determination to keep him. 

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After a stellar campaign where he tallied 22 goals and 31 assists across 52 matches, Olise has become a cornerstone of Bayern's future plans.

Despite persistent interest from the French capital and Real Madrid, Bayern's leadership has reportedly shut down all avenues for a potential transfer, insisting the player is untouchable.

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Olise not for sale

The German champions have made it clear that the French international is not on the market, reportedly stating they would not entertain offers of any size for the star winger.

According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Bayern's response to the transfer speculation has been unequivocal. One club executive was quoted as saying, "Even for €200 million, he will not leave."

This firm stance was further emphasised by a board member, who reportedly declared that Olise "has no price," adding, 

Olise celebrate his goal || imago
Olise celebrate his goal || imago
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"Even for €500 million, he will not leave." This emphatic message underscores Bayern's resolve to retain one of their most influential assets.

To cement Olise's status at the club, Bayern Munich is reportedly preparing a new long-term contract extension. 

The proposed deal would secure the winger until 2031 and include a significant pay rise, placing him among the team's top earners alongside established stars like Harry Kane.

With Olise's current contract running until 2029 and Bayern's refusal to negotiate, PSG may be forced to abandon their pursuit.

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Paris Saint Germain Michael Olise Bayern Munich
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