Mason Greenwood: Ex-Man Utd star set to join Osimhen in Turkey

Former Manchester United and England striker Mason Greenwood is closing in on a move to the Turkish league.

Fenerbahce are on the verge of signing Marseille striker Mason Greenwood.

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The 24-year-old former Manchester United forward will leave Marseille after two productive seasons in Ligue 1.

Greenwood has impressed with 48 goals and 17 assists in 81 appearances for Les Phocéens since joining them from Manchester United two years ago.

🚨🔵🟡 Mason Greenwood and Fenerbahçe, deal close to completion with clubs in direct contact over details.



Player side keen to join Fener with AS Roma never sending formal bids despite reports.



Fenerbahçe are optimistic to get it done shortly.



Update powered by @ExtrabetTR10. pic.twitter.com/UicQLjNQ3i — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2026

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Marseille had placed a €50 million price tag on the England international, but reports suggest that Fenerbahçe have reached an agreement for a €40 million base fee plus performance-related bonuses.

The Turkish Süper Lig side pushed hard for the signing, and Greenwood has given the green light to the move despite interest from clubs such as Roma and Atlético Madrid.

Marseille's Mason Greenwood. Photo. Imago

Mason Greenwood for Marseille

Fenerbahçe have also opened parallel talks with Manchester United, who are entitled to 40% of the transfer fee.

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Once the deal is finalised, Greenwood is expected to sign a four-year contract worth €10 million per season. He will lead Fenerbahce's charge for a league title against Victor Osimhen's Galatasaray.