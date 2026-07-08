'We Let You Down' - Balogun apologises to USMNT fans after World Cup heartbreak

USMNT striker Folarin Balogun has issued a public apology to the nation's supporters following their elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The USA suffered a crushing 4-1 defeat to Belgium that ended their 2026 World Cup campaign.

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The match was overshadowed by a major controversy involving Balogun himself following his overturned suspension.

After being sent off in the final group stage game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, his subsequent suspension was sensationally overturned by FIFA just before the knockout clash, allowing him to start against Belgium.

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Balogun's apology message

The Monaco forward vowed that the team would learn from the painful Round of 16 exit in Seattle. In a social media post, Balogun addressed the disappointment of the co-hosts' elimination.

"It hurts to wait 4 years to compete at the highest level our sport has to offer," he wrote. "I want to say sorry to our fans, it was not good enough when it mattered most and we let you down."

Despite the setback, the striker expressed optimism for the future of American soccer. "The belief, the talent, and the passion is continually growing and I know the best days are in front of us," he continued.

USMNT World Cup star Folarin Balogun | IMAGO

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"The future belongs to those who never stop believing, this moment will fuel us. We will be back. Why not us? For the nation. For the flag."

Balogun's tournament will be remembered for the extraordinary events leading up to the Belgium game.

His red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina seemed to have ended his World Cup, but a highly unusual intervention, reportedly involving former U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, led to the suspension being lifted.

USA player. (Photo Credit: USMNT/X)

When asked about the situation, Balogun remained diplomatic. "When you're given a red card, usually the protocol is you don't play in the following game. Then, when that decision's overturned, of course, it's going to be controversial," he said.

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"As a player my job is just to go out there and focus on my job. I accepted the decision when I was given the red card, and then I also accepted the decision when I was told I could play."