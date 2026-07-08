Advertisement

Argentina FA probed by FBI over alleged $300MILLION money laundering scheme amid World Cup campaign

David Ben
David Ben 18:28 - 08 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Argentina FA probed by FBI over alleged $300MILLION money laundering scheme amid World Cup campaign
Albiceleste's World Cup celebrations have been cut short following an investigation from U.S prosecutors over alleged fraud.
Advertisement

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is facing intense scrutiny from the FBI and U.S. federal prosecutors over alleged money laundering and financial irregularities involving hundreds of millions of dollars.

Advertisement

According to reports from Argentine outlet La Nación via Marca and multiple international sources including Mundo Deportivo, investigators are examining how the AFA, under president Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia, moved large sums through U.S. banks, including Citibank, Ban k of America, JP Morgan, and others.

The probe is reportedly focused on whether these transactions violate U.S. laws on money laundering and fraud.

A shadow Over Argentina’s World Cup run

Argentina FA president Chiqui Tapia | Infobae Argentina
Advertisement

The investigation comes at a critical moment as Argentina continue their 2026 World Cup campaign, with Lionel Messi and the team among the favourites.

Witnesses have already been questioned, and authorities are reviewing commercial agreements, sponsorship deals, and media rights operations routed through U.S. entities.

Argentina defeated Egypt in the World Cup round of 16 on Monday at the Atlanta Stadium

TourProdEnter LLC, a Florida-based company linked to handling AFA’s international payments, is reportedly a key focus.

Hundreds of millions of dollars are said to have flowed through accounts at five major U.S. financial institutions, with some funds allegedly directed to companies whose origins and destinations are still under review.

Advertisement

Ongoing domestic issues

Argentina FA president Chiqui Tapia

The AFA has faced previous scrutiny in Argentina, including raids in late 2025 related to separate money-laundering and tax-evasion allegations involving a financial firm. The current U.S. probe adds significant international pressure to Tapia’s leadership.

No charges have been filed yet, and the investigation remains ongoing. The AFA has not issued an official comment on the reports.

As Argentina chase back-to-back World Cup glory, this financial cloud casts a shadow over the federation’s operations. The football world will be watching closely as the probe unfolds.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Lionel Messi’s wife turns heads with $67,000 luxury watch during Argentina’s dramatic World Cup comeback
Lifestyle
08.07.2026
Lionel Messi’s wife turns heads with $67,000 luxury watch during Argentina’s dramatic World Cup comeback
Argentina FA probed by FBI over alleged $300MILLION money laundering scheme amid World Cup campaign
Football
08.07.2026
Argentina FA probed by FBI over alleged $300MILLION money laundering scheme amid World Cup campaign
Balogun apologises to USMNT fans
2026 FIFA World Cup
08.07.2026
'We Let You Down' - Balogun apologises to USMNT fans after World Cup heartbreak
Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager
Premier League
08.07.2026
Transfer News: Brazil's World Cup star informs club he wants Arsenal move
Beyond Match Day: How Bet9ja is Giving Nigerians a New Way to Experience World Cup Football
Betting Tips
08.07.2026
Beyond Match Day: How Bet9ja is Giving Nigerians a New Way to Experience World Cup Football
Ibrahimović asks Argentina players to step up
2026 FIFA World Cup
08.07.2026
‘He needs help’ – Ibrahimović asks Argentina players to step up and support Messi