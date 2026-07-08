Argentina FA probed by FBI over alleged $300MILLION money laundering scheme amid World Cup campaign

Albiceleste's World Cup celebrations have been cut short following an investigation from U.S prosecutors over alleged fraud.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is facing intense scrutiny from the FBI and U.S. federal prosecutors over alleged money laundering and financial irregularities involving hundreds of millions of dollars.

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According to reports from Argentine outlet La Nación via Marca and multiple international sources including Mundo Deportivo, investigators are examining how the AFA, under president Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia, moved large sums through U.S. banks, including Citibank, Ban k of America, JP Morgan, and others.

The probe is reportedly focused on whether these transactions violate U.S. laws on money laundering and fraud.

A shadow Over Argentina’s World Cup run

Argentina FA president Chiqui Tapia | Infobae Argentina

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The investigation comes at a critical moment as Argentina continue their 2026 World Cup campaign, with Lionel Messi and the team among the favourites.

Witnesses have already been questioned, and authorities are reviewing commercial agreements, sponsorship deals, and media rights operations routed through U.S. entities.

Argentina defeated Egypt in the World Cup round of 16 on Monday at the Atlanta Stadium

TourProdEnter LLC, a Florida-based company linked to handling AFA’s international payments, is reportedly a key focus.

Hundreds of millions of dollars are said to have flowed through accounts at five major U.S. financial institutions, with some funds allegedly directed to companies whose origins and destinations are still under review.

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Ongoing domestic issues

Argentina FA president Chiqui Tapia

The AFA has faced previous scrutiny in Argentina, including raids in late 2025 related to separate money-laundering and tax-evasion allegations involving a financial firm. The current U.S. probe adds significant international pressure to Tapia’s leadership.

No charges have been filed yet, and the investigation remains ongoing. The AFA has not issued an official comment on the reports.