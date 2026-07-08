Argentina FA probed by FBI over alleged $300MILLION money laundering scheme amid World Cup campaign
The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is facing intense scrutiny from the FBI and U.S. federal prosecutors over alleged money laundering and financial irregularities involving hundreds of millions of dollars.
According to reports from Argentine outlet La Nación via Marca and multiple international sources including Mundo Deportivo, investigators are examining how the AFA, under president Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia, moved large sums through U.S. banks, including Citibank, Ban k of America, JP Morgan, and others.
The probe is reportedly focused on whether these transactions violate U.S. laws on money laundering and fraud.
A shadow Over Argentina’s World Cup run
The investigation comes at a critical moment as Argentina continue their 2026 World Cup campaign, with Lionel Messi and the team among the favourites.
Witnesses have already been questioned, and authorities are reviewing commercial agreements, sponsorship deals, and media rights operations routed through U.S. entities.
TourProdEnter LLC, a Florida-based company linked to handling AFA’s international payments, is reportedly a key focus.
Hundreds of millions of dollars are said to have flowed through accounts at five major U.S. financial institutions, with some funds allegedly directed to companies whose origins and destinations are still under review.
Ongoing domestic issues
The AFA has faced previous scrutiny in Argentina, including raids in late 2025 related to separate money-laundering and tax-evasion allegations involving a financial firm. The current U.S. probe adds significant international pressure to Tapia’s leadership.
No charges have been filed yet, and the investigation remains ongoing. The AFA has not issued an official comment on the reports.
As Argentina chase back-to-back World Cup glory, this financial cloud casts a shadow over the federation’s operations. The football world will be watching closely as the probe unfolds.