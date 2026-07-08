Beyond Match Day: How Bet9ja is Giving Nigerians a New Way to Experience World Cup Football

For many Nigerians, football is more than a sport, it's a daily conversation.

From heated arguments in viewing centres to endless debates on social media and friendly banter in offices, football has a way of bringing people together. But what happens when there are no live matches to watch?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bet9ja believes the excitement shouldn't have to stop.

The leading gaming brand has introduced Zoom World Cup, a virtual football competition that recreates the thrill of the FIFA World Cup using real national teams, tournament groups and familiar betting markets all within the Bet9ja Zoom platform.

Unlike live football fixtures that follow a fixed calendar, Zoom World Cup runs continuously throughout the day. The matches are computer-simulated, meaning football fans don't have to wait for kickoff before enjoying World Cup-style action.

Whether it's Brazil taking on Argentina, England facing Spain or Nigeria's favourite football nations battling for glory, the excitement never has to pause.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans can predict match outcomes across popular betting markets including Match Winner (1X2), Over/Under Goals, Correct Score, Both Teams to Score (GG/NG) and Double Chance. Every competition includes league tables, live scores and knockout rounds that mirror the journey of a real World Cup tournament.

The Simulate World Cup allows customers to take real World Cup fixtures and settle them instantly instead of waiting for the actual match to be played. Once the selections are added to the bet slip, the customer switches to SIMULATE, and the results are generated within seconds.

The experience is designed to be fast, engaging and accessible, allowing customers to enjoy football entertainment whenever they choose.

But Bet9ja isn't stopping online.

To help more Nigerians discover the platform, the company has launched Bet on the Go; a nationwide activation that is taking the Zoom World Cup experience directly to football lovers across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rather than asking customers to learn about the product online, Bet9ja is bringing it to the streets.

At each activation stop, football fans can walk in, meet trained brand representatives, watch live demonstrations of Zoom World Cup, ask questions and experience how the platform works before placing their first selection.

The activations are designed to feel less like product demonstrations and more like football festivals.

Visitors can expect interactive games, football conversations, exciting giveaways, entertainment and opportunities to engage with fellow fans, all while discovering how Zoom World Cup delivers football action around the clock.

Whether someone is already familiar with Bet9ja or simply curious about virtual football, Bet on the Go creates a welcoming environment where everyone can interact with the product firsthand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the biggest advantages of Zoom World Cup is convenience. The product is available both online and at Bet9ja retail shops, making it easy for customers to participate however they prefer. Selections can also be combined with other Zoom competitions and live sporting events, giving football enthusiasts even more ways to enjoy every moment.

As anticipation for global football continues to grow, Bet9ja is proving that the beautiful game doesn't have to be limited to scheduled fixtures.

With Zoom World Cup providing continuous football entertainment and Bet on the Go bringing that experience directly to communities, the brand is giving Nigerians more reasons to stay connected to the game they love.