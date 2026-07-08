Transfer News: Brazil's World Cup star informs club he wants Arsenal move

Arsenal get a boost to their summer transfer plans after a key target submitted an informal transfer request.

Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes has reportedly informed the club of his intention to leave this summer to join reigning Premier League champions Arsenal.

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According to a report by David Ornstein of The Athletic, Arsenal are actively stepping up their pursuit of the 28-year-old Brazilian midfielder and are preparing a proposal worth up to £60 million.

Despite the player's reported wishes, Newcastle United have adopted a strict "not for sale" stance and are currently refusing to entertain any bids for their talismanic midfielder.

Arsenal target midfield reinforcements

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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is targeting midfield reinforcements as the club prepares to defend their domestic crown.

The Gunners claimed the 2025/26 Premier League title, finishing top of the table to secure the club's first top-flight championship since their unbeaten 2003/04 campaign.

Adding Guimaraes to a midfield unit that already boasts Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard would significantly strengthen their squad ahead of next season's title defence.

World Cup heartbreak in North America

The transfer saga follows a bitter conclusion to Guimaraes' international duties. He enjoyed a stellar individual start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, anchoring Brazil's midfield through the group stages, registering four assists.

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His campaign unravelled during the knockout rounds. During Brazil's round-of-16 tie against Norway, Guimaraes stepped up to take a crucial first-half penalty but saw his effort saved by goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland. The South American side never recovered from the miss, eventually suffering a 2-1 defeat courtesy of an Erling Haaland brace to crash out of the tournament.

Midfield exodus for Newcastle

Losing Guimaraes would represent a devastating blow for Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, compounding a midfield drain that has already seen Sandro Tonali depart the club.

Tonali recently completed a permanent transfer to Tottenham Hotspur for a club-record fee, leaving Newcastle severely depleted in the centre of the park.

The potential departure of their captain also highlights the fallout of a disastrous domestic campaign. While Newcastle successfully navigated their previous Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) struggles following the £125 million sale of Alexander Isak to Liverpool in September 2025; their on-pitch performance plummeted.

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