Who Is Arianna Roberson? 8 Things to Know About Cooper Flagg's Beautiful Girlfriend

Who is Cooper Flagg’s girlfriend Arianna Roberson? Read the full 2026 bio covering her age, Duke basketball career, family, relationship timeline, social media, and net worth.

When people search “Cooper Flagg girlfriend” or “Arianna Roberson”, they usually want one clear answer: who she is outside the relationship headline, how accomplished she is on her own, and how her romance with the Dallas Mavericks sensation became public.

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Duke women’s basketball player Arianna Roberson is reportedly dating Cooper Flagg | Instagram

The short answer is that Arianna Roberson is not just Cooper Flagg’s girlfriend, she is a high-level Duke women’s basketball player, former McDonald’s All-American, Team USA gold medalist, and one of the latest standouts from a deeply accomplished basketball family.

In this article, Pulse Sports reveals seven key facts about Arianna Roberson.

Who is Arianna Roberson?

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Arianna Roberson

Arianna Roberson is an American college basketball player for Duke women’s basketball. Duke’s current 2026–27 roster lists her as a 6-foot-4 center from San Antonio, Texas, out of Clark High School.

FIBA’s player profile lists her full competitive identity as a USA player.

Arianna Roberson Age

Arianna Roberson

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Arianna Roberson was born on January 2, 2006, according to FIBA’s official player profile. That means she is 20 years old as of August 3, 2026.

That age is consistent with the relationship coverage that identified her as 20 when she and Cooper Flagg went public in May 2026. Us Weekly called Roberson, 20, and Flagg, 19, when reporting their relationship confirmation on May 15, 2026

She Comes From a Basketball Family

Arianna Roberson

Arianna Roberson comes from one of the better-known athletic families in San Antonio. She is the youngest of John and Lisa Roberson’s seven children, and all six of her siblings played at the NCAA Division I level.

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TCU’s official women’s basketball notes, discussing sister Aaliyah Roberson, likewise describe the Roberson family as a deeply athletic one and note that Arianna is part of a sibling group that includes former NBA player Andre Roberson.

Arianna Roberson | Instagram

That family background matters because Arianna’s rise was never random. Long before her name trended in celebrity or relationship coverage, she had already been identified as a top basketball prospect from Texas and a future major-conference player. Duke’s official bio says she was the No. 17 overall prospect in the espnW 2024 class, a 2024 McDonald’s All-American, and a Nike Hoop Summit selection.

Arianna Roberson Education

Arianna Roberson | Instagram

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Academically, Duke listed Roberson on the 2026 All-ACC Academic Team, and the school identified her major as Sociology, which adds another layer to her public profile beyond basketball and social media.

Arianna Roberson Career

Arianna Roberson | Instagram

Arianna Roberson’s basketball résumé is already strong for a player who is only entering the next stage of her college career. Duke’s 2026–27 roster lists her as a returning post player, and her official bio credits her with ACC All-Freshman Team honors in 2026, All-ACC Academic Team honors in 2026, and ACC Academic Honor Roll recognition in both 2025 and 2026.

Her breakout on-court season came in 2025–26. Duke says she played 33 games, averaged 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per game, ranked second on the team in blocks with 42, scored in double figures 10 times, and posted four double-doubles.

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Duke also notes that in ACC play she averaged 9.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks, ranking among the conference’s better rookies in both scoring and rebounding.

Some of her most notable performances came in big spots. Duke credits her with a career-high 22 points and 16 rebounds against SMU on February 8, 2026, a 20-point game at California on January 8, 2026, and a 10-point, 10-rebound NCAA Tournament double-double against Baylor on March 22, 2026. Duke also says that her California and Stanford performances earned her ACC Rookie of the Week on January 12, 2026.

Her rise is even more impressive because it followed a lost season. Duke’s official bio states that Roberson did not play in 2024–25 because of injury, and Duke’s game notes later said she returned after 440 days of rehabbing before making her debut. That helps explain why 2025–26 was viewed not just as a freshman season statistically, but as a successful comeback season physically.

Arianna Roberson | Instagram

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Arianna Roberson | Instagram

Arianna Roberson | Instagram

Arianna Roberson also has real international credentials. Duke credits her as a 2024 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup gold medalist and a 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s AmeriCup gold medalist, while FIBA’s official player page lists her date of birth and confirms her USA national-team participation.

Duke’s bio says she averaged 8.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for that AmeriCup team.

Arianna Roberson | Instagram

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Cooper Flagg and Arianna Roberson’s relationship

Arianna Roberson and her boyfriend Cooper Flagg | Getty

The public relationship timeline starts in late April 2026. On May 15, 2026, ABC11 reported that Roberson had attended Flagg’s Rookie of the Year news conference the previous month and sat with his parents, Kelly and Ralph Flagg, which helped fuel dating speculation before the couple officially confirmed anything.

Us Weekly reported the same sequence, saying rumours had circulated for weeks because Roberson was seen with Flagg’s family at that press conference.

The next major clue came from vacation content. Us Weekly reported that on May 9, 2026, Flagg and Roberson posted separate content from the same location in Turks and Caicos, with fans specifically connecting the two through nearly identical posts from Noah’s Ark Beach Club.

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The actual hard launch came on May 14, 2026. Multiple outlets reported that Roberson posted a TikTok from a trip in Turks and Caicos that effectively confirmed the relationship, showing the pair together throughout the vacation.

Pulse Sports reported Flagg then posted a photo of the two kissing on his Instagram Story, and Roberson reshared it.

Cooper Flagg, 19, and Arianna Roberson, 20, finally confirm relationship

What makes the relationship especially notable is the Duke connection. Roberson and Flagg were part of the same broader Duke orbit during the 2024–25 academic year: Flagg starred for Duke men’s basketball that season, while Roberson was at Duke as well but did not play because of injury.

Arianna Roberson and her boyfriend Cooper Flagg | Getty

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According to reports, they first crossed paths when both were freshmen at Duke during the 2024–25 year, while Duke’s own bio confirms her injury redshirt season.

By mid-summer, the relationship had moved beyond rumor-cycle posts into full public-couple territory. Cooper Flagg and Arianna Roberson also attended the TIME100 Sports Gala together in New York City on July 16, 2026, which stands as one of their clearest formal public appearances together after the hard launch.

Arianna Roberson Social Media

Duke women's football sensation Arianna Roberson | Instagram

Arianna Roberson’s official handles are unusually easy to verify because Duke included them in its 2025–26 game notes. Duke’s February 2026 notes list her social accounts as Instagram: @arianna.roberson, X: @aroberson2024, and TikTok: @arianna.roberson.

As of August 2026, she boasts approximately 90,000 followers combined across her social media pages.

What is Arianna Roberson’s Net Worth? (2026)

Arianna Roberson is Cooper Flagg's girlfriend | Instagram

There is no verified public net worth figure for Arianna Roberson as of August 3, 2026. That is the most accurate answer.

Arianna Roberson | Instagram

One useful reason to avoid inventing a number is that On3’s publicly accessible Duke women’s basketball commit and roster pages showed Roberson with “NIL Value: -” rather than a published dollar figure, and On3’s player database page also did not display a public amount in the accessible text.