Netherlands vs Sweden 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Oranje in must-win situation

Netherlands vs Sweden is a pivotal Group F encounter that could go a long way to deciding which of these sides advances from the group.

Sweden sit top of Group F after a stunning 5-1 opening win over Tunisia, while the Netherlands are already under pressure following a 2-2 draw with Japan.

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Three points here would all but confirm Sweden’s progression and leave the Netherlands in a precarious position needing a win against Tunisia on Matchday 3 to feel secure.

Netherlands vs Sweden match preview

Sweden will look to protect their perfect start early in the FIFA World Cup group stage when they play the Netherlands at Houston Stadium on Saturday.

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The Netherlands earned a point in their opening World Cup group stage match, drawing 2-2 against Japan on June 14.

It was a frustrating start for Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands, who ended up dropping points despite leading Japan with minutes remaining.

Despite qualifying from UEFA with a perfect unbeaten record across eight games – winning six and drawing two, scoring 27 goals and conceding just four – the Dutch have looked less assured in the tournament itself.

The 2-2 draw with Japan exposed a defensive vulnerability at set pieces, and Virgil van Dijk's goal at that end of the pitch cannot mask the fact that the back line was breached twice.

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Netherlands entered this tournament as the group favorites but now face a must-win situation to ensure that they don't enter the final round of group fixtures outside the top two.

Sweden, by contrast, head into this game with momentum, confidence, and the psychological comfort of already having three points banked.

Graham Potter’s side put five past Tunisia without reply in any real sense, with Yasin Ayari scoring twice alongside contributions from Alexander Isak, Mattias Svanberg, and Viktor Gyokeres.

That result puts Sweden in the driving seat in Group F, and a point here would leave them in strong shape heading into the final matchday.

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The Scandinavian outfit would secure qualification if they beat the Netherlands, while they would actually win Group F with a win, provided that Japan do not overcome Tunisia.

Netherlands vs Sweden is therefore asymmetric in terms of incentive: one side needs to win, the other can afford to be cautious.

Netherlands vs Sweden head-to-head

This match will represent just the second-ever meeting between the two teams at the finals of a World Cup, with their previous group-stage clash in 1974 finishing goalless but making the Cruyff turn famous.

Netherlands lead the overall head-to-head record with Sweden, with 12 wins from their 25 matches in all competitions, suffering eight defeats in the process.

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The most recent competitive encounter came in October 2017 when the Netherlands won 2-0 in a FIFA World Cup qualification match. Before that, a September 2016 qualifier ended 1-1 in Stockholm.

Sweden have won just one of their last seven matches against UEFA nations in World Cup group stages (D2, L4), but the only such victory in that time did come on American soil in 1994.

Netherlands vs Sweden bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Both teams to score – Yes 1.89 High Double chance Netherlands to win or draw 1.19 Medium Value bet Over 2.5 goals 1.91 High

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*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Both teams to score – Yes

Sweden have now scored in their last two competitive fixtures and conceded in their last friendly before the tournament.

Netherlands conceded twice against Japan and have a high defensive line that Gyokeres and Isak will target directly.

Sweden's strike pairing of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres will cause problems for even the best defence, while Yasin Ayari scored two absolute stunners against Tunisia.

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Crysencio Summerville starred for the Netherlands against Japan, with Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen and Memphis Depay providing plenty of firepower.

Both teams have scored in each of Sweden's last seven games, while Koeman's men haven't kept a clean sheet in their last five.

Hence, we're tipping both teams to score as the first pick of our Netherlands vs Sweden bet builder.

Netherlands to win or draw

This could be a decisive fixture in Group F, which Sweden currently top after putting in one of the most impressive displays of the opening round against Tunisia.

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A point here would all-but confirm qualification to the round of 32, but winning the group would provide a much easier draw in the knockouts.

The Netherlands, though, have the deeper squad, stronger qualifying pedigree and a point to prove after dropping two against Japan.

While the Oranje are not desperate yet, as they still have to play Tunisia, they'd rather not qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

The stakes are that little bit higher for Ronald Koeman's side, and that could be enough to get them over the line.

Over 2.5 goals

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Oranje conceded two against Japan on Sunday. Additionally, they couldn’t keep out Uzbekistan, Algeria, Ecuador, or Norway. In fact, their last clean sheet came in November.

Things haven’t been any better for Sweden on that front, either, with Potter’s men not keeping one since his arrival in October.

With players such as Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres, and Cody Gakpo on the pitch, there’s good reason to expect goals.

We expect both sides to cause problems for the other, with plenty of drama at Houston Stadium.

Three of the Netherlands’ last five saw over 2.5 goals scored, and it’s five in five for the Swedes.

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Both teams were on the scoresheet in nine of those 10, and we’re anticipating a similar outcome here.

Netherlands vs Sweden team news

Netherlands head coach Koeman could name an unchanged side for the clash with Sweden, with no injuries reported from their opening game against Japan.

Memphis Depay's recent fitness problems could mean that the country's all-time leading goalscorer again features off the bench, while Cody Gakpo should continue in the side despite criticism of his performance last time out.

The back four will certainly be unchanged, while Frenkie de Jong will again feature in midfield alongside Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders.

As for Sweden, Gyokeres and Isak, who were both on the scoresheet against Tunisia last time out, are expected to once again lead the line.

Yasin Ayari was a standout player for Sweden last time out, finding the back of the net on two occasions, and the 22-year-old will continue in midfield.

Lucas Bergvall may have to accept a spot on the bench once again, while the same can also be said for Anthony Elanga, considering how Isak and Gyokeres performed against Tunisia.

Netherlands vs Sweden predicted lineups

Netherlands predicted XI (4-3-3)

Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van Hecke, Van de Ven; De Jong, Reijnders, Gravenberch; Summerville, Malen, Gakpo

Sweden predicted XI (3-5-2)

Nordfeldt; Lagerbielke, Hien, Lindelof; Bernhardsson, Nygren, Karlstrom, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Isak, Gyokeres

Netherlands vs Sweden prediction

The battle between Viktor Gyokeres and the Netherlands centre-back pairing of Virgil Van Dijk and Micky Van De Ven is the duel most likely to shape this result.

Gyokeres has 20 international goals in 33 caps and was a constant threat against Tunisia, combining direct running with intelligent link play.

Gyokeres scores for Sweden || Imago

Van Dijk’s authority and Van De Ven’s pace are legitimate answers to that threat, but the Netherlands conceded twice against Japan – opponents who exploited space in behind.

If the Dutch commit too many players forward in search of the win their group position demands, Sweden’s front two will find room to run.

Netherlands were involved in a 2-2 draw with Japan last time out, and we can see the same scoreline occurring here.

It should be another entertaining and open game, with the points potentially being shared in the Group F contest.