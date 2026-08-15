Barcelona set to complete signing for new defender

Barcelona are reportedly close to completing their next summer transfer signing.

Barcelona are confident of securing the permanent signing of João Cancelo, with the Portuguese full-back reportedly opening contract termination talks with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal to force the move through.

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According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal is now close to being actualised as Cancelo actively works to sever ties with his current employers.

The 32-year-old defender has been pushing for a return to Catalonia, making it explicitly clear that Barcelona is his preferred destination to continue his career in Europe.

The protracted negotiations

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The breakthrough in negotiations follows weeks of gridlock between the involved parties. Al-Hilal had previously demanded a flat €10 million transfer fee to sanction Cancelo's departure.

For a Barcelona board still navigating financial fair play constraints and chasing priority targets, that valuation proved to be a major hurdle.

By negotiating a mutual contract termination, Cancelo would effectively bypass the Saudi club's asking price. This manoeuvre allows Barcelona to acquire him on a free transfer, ensuring they can allocate their limited financial resources directly toward his salary registration.

Joao Cancelo signed for Al Hilal on a permanent transfer last summer | Instagram

Cancelo’s impact at Barcelona

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Barcelona's keenness to bring Cancelo back to the club follows his impressive performances at the club.

The full-back spent the second half of the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona, arriving in January 2026. He was immediately transformative, providing a dynamic attacking thrust and tactical flexibility that the squad desperately lacked during the winter stretch.

During that brief spell, Cancelo made 16 appearances in LALIGA, registering two goals and two assists while operating effectively on both flanks.