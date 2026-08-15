Ronaldo's mate receives best player award as Al Nassr begin title defence

Al Nassr start the new Saudi Pro League campaign with a victory and commemoration of their star performer from last season.

Al-Nassr star João Félix was officially presented with his 2025/26 Saudi Pro League Player of the Season award on Saturday ahead of his side’s dominant 3-0 opening day victory over Al-Fateh.

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​The 26-year-old Portuguese international had officially secured the honour back in May after orchestrating Al-Nassr's first domestic league championship since the 2018/19 campaign.

However, he collected the physical trophy in front of a jubilant home crowd at Al-Awwal Park just moments before the 2026/27 season kicked off.

Edging out Ronaldo

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​Félix beat his superstar teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, to claim the league's top individual accolade.

​While Ronaldo led the club in scoring with 28 goals in 30 league matches during the 2025/26 season, Félix’s creative influence was ultimately deemed the primary driving force behind the title.

Operating as the crucial link between the midfield and attack, Félix tallied an outstanding 20 goals and 13 assists in 33 league appearances.

Despite finally winning his first official league title in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo finished the campaign without a single individual award.

🌕🇵🇹 João Félix receives Best Player of the Season Award for Saudi Pro League season 2025/26. 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/OcJ7FxykYI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2026

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He notably missed out on the Golden Boot, finishing third behind Al-Qadsiah's Julian Quiñones (33 goals) and Brentford's Ivan Toney (32 goals).

Al Nassr begin title defence

​Inspired by the pre-match ceremony, Félix immediately demonstrated why he is the reigning MVP. Under the guidance of newly appointed manager Ange Postecoglou, Al-Nassr comfortably dismantled Al-Fateh 3-0 to begin their title defence.

​Brazilian winger Ângelo Gabriel opened the scoring in the 37th minute before Félix doubled the advantage just three minutes later.