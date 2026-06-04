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Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson make stunning appearance at New York premiere of his documentary

David Ben
David Ben 09:36 - 04 June 2026
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The new documentary explores behind-the-scenes moments with Arsenal's Starboy ahead of the World Cup.
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Bukayo Saka and his fiancée, Tolami Benson, turned heads in New York City on June 3, 2026, attending the global premiere of his highly anticipated documentary, Bukayo Saka: The Time is Now, at the iconic Metrograph theatre.

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Just days before the 2026 World Cup kicks off, the Three Lions winger and the British-Nigerian influencer showcased a masterclass in elegant, high-fashion styling.

Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson attend "Bukayo Saka: The Time Is Now" New York Premiere at Metrograph on June 03, 2026 in New York City | Getty Images

Saka, 24, kept it casual yet polished, opting for a shiny black leather zip-up bomber jacket with a high collar over a black top, paired with black trousers.

Tolami, 25, perfectly complemented him in a form-fitting, glossy black leather dress, accessorized with her stunning, enormous engagement ring following their romantic proposal in late 2025

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Tolami Benson dazzled at the New York Premiere | Getty Images
Bukayo Saka's partner Tolami Benson | Getty Images

The pair shared the carpet with close friends and prominent figures, including England teammate Eberechi Eze and his wife Naima Eze, as well as acclaimed British actor Paul Bettany.

The glamorous New York premiere served as a well-deserved celebration following an absolute rollercoaster of a club season that saw Arsenal secure their first Premier League title in 22 years.

Saka won the Premier League with Arsenal | IMAGO
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Just days prior, on May 30, Arsenal suffered a devastating, razor-thin penalty shootout heartbreak against Paris Saint-Germain in the UCL final.

"Bukayo Saka: The Time is Now" documentary

"Bukayo Saka: The Time is Now" is an upcoming documentary film focused on the Arsenal and England football star, set to officially release today, June 5, 2026, on Disney+.

"Bukayo Saka: The Time is Now" |Fast Company Images

The project is directed by Emmy Award winner Robert Alexander and produced by brand entertainment agency Modern Arts in partnership with WhatsApp.

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The film centres on an unguarded, honest conversation in London between Saka and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. They explore the pressures of elite sport, resilience, and maintaining joy in football.

The Three Lions star dives deep into his private life and childhood upbringing in Ealing. It explicitly highlights his close circle and the support systems, including critical WhatsApp check-ins from Henry after the Euro 2020 final abuse, that kept him grounded.

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