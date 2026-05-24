It can wait — Tolami Benson chooses World Cup over wedding plans with Bukayo Saka
Tolami Benson may be engaged to one of England’s biggest football stars, but according to the British-Nigerian creative herself, wedding planning is currently sitting behind one major priority, the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Speaking in British Vogue’s June 2026 issue, Benson opened up about balancing fashion, football and life alongside Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka while revealing that next summer’s tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada is already dominating her attention.
“First stop? Dallas,” Vogue wrote while detailing her plans for England’s opening World Cup fixtures. “Wedding planning, she laughs, can wait: ‘Let’s get the World Cup out the way first.’”
The bigger picture
The comments come months after the couple’s engagement announcement last November. After years of keeping their relationship largely private, Saka and Benson have gradually evolved into one of football’s most closely watched young couples, particularly after Benson’s rise to the media spotlight during Euro 2024.
Throughout the Vogue feature, the 25-year-old influencer reflected on becoming one of football culture’s breakout style stars after her match-day outfits repeatedly dominated social media timelines during England’s run to the European Championship final.
Rather than embracing stereotypical WAG fashion, Benson instead carved out her own lane through a more elevated aesthetic she describes as “sports chic”, blending reworked football shirts with luxury fashion pieces and carefully curated styling choices that quickly resonated online.
The feature arrives during a landmark year for the couple, with Saka celebrating Arsenal’s first Premier League title in 22 years while preparing for another major international tournament with England.
Benson herself is also expected to continue expanding her growing influence beyond football circles, with reports linking her to a major fashion collaboration with River Island later this year.
Tolami Benson reveals beauty habit that “freaks Bukayo out”
Beyond football and fashion, the Vogue interview also offered a more personal glimpse into Benson’s everyday lifestyle and beauty rituals, including one skincare habit that apparently leaves Saka unsettled.
Describing her routine as “really stripped back” after previously struggling with acne-prone skin, Benson revealed that she still relies heavily on African black soap recommended by her grandmother alongside retinol, sunscreen and nightly LED light therapy.
“The face mask really freaks Bukayo out,” she joked.
The media strategist also detailed the wellness habits behind her demanding football-travel lifestyle, describing herself as “a prayer warrior” while revealing some of the essentials she swears by during long-haul trips across Europe and beyond.
According to Vogue, Benson is already moodboarding outfits for next summer’s World Cup while searching for Nigerian designers whose work she hopes to incorporate into her tournament wardrobe – another sign that football’s new generation of WAGs are increasingly shaping culture far beyond the stadium.
And while wedding bells may eventually come, for now it appears Tolami Benson’s focus remains firmly fixed on football’s biggest stage.