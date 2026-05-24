It can wait — Tolami Benson chooses World Cup over wedding plans with Bukayo Saka

The British influencer of Nigerian descent is prepared to halt marriage plans with the Arsenal star.

Tolami Benson may be engaged to one of England’s biggest football stars, but according to the British-Nigerian creative herself, wedding planning is currently sitting behind one major priority, the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Speaking in British Vogue’s June 2026 issue, Benson opened up about balancing fashion, football and life alongside Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka while revealing that next summer’s tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada is already dominating her attention.

Tolami Benson boasts more than 260,000 followers on IG

Tolami Benson and Bukayo Saka | Instagram

“First stop? Dallas,” Vogue wrote while detailing her plans for England’s opening World Cup fixtures. “Wedding planning, she laughs, can wait: ‘Let’s get the World Cup out the way first.’”

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The bigger picture

Saka engages Tolami | IG

Tolami Benson and Bukayo Saka are engaged | Instagram

Throughout the Vogue feature, the 25-year-old influencer reflected on becoming one of football culture’s breakout style stars after her match-day outfits repeatedly dominated social media timelines during England’s run to the European Championship final.

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Rather than embracing stereotypical WAG fashion, Benson instead carved out her own lane through a more elevated aesthetic she describes as “sports chic”, blending reworked football shirts with luxury fashion pieces and carefully curated styling choices that quickly resonated online.

Tolami Benson at Euro 2024 | IMAGO

The feature arrives during a landmark year for the couple, with Saka celebrating Arsenal’s first Premier League title in 22 years while preparing for another major international tournament with England.

Bukayo Saka celebrates the Burnley win with his fiancee Tolami Benson

Benson herself is also expected to continue expanding her growing influence beyond football circles, with reports linking her to a major fashion collaboration with River Island later this year.

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Tolami Benson reveals beauty habit that “freaks Bukayo out”

Beyond football and fashion, the Vogue interview also offered a more personal glimpse into Benson’s everyday lifestyle and beauty rituals, including one skincare habit that apparently leaves Saka unsettled.

Instagram/Tolami Benson

Describing her routine as “really stripped back” after previously struggling with acne-prone skin, Benson revealed that she still relies heavily on African black soap recommended by her grandmother alongside retinol, sunscreen and nightly LED light therapy.

Bukayo Saka and his fiancée Tolami Benson | Instagram Stories

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“The face mask really freaks Bukayo out,” she joked.

The media strategist also detailed the wellness habits behind her demanding football-travel lifestyle, describing herself as “a prayer warrior” while revealing some of the essentials she swears by during long-haul trips across Europe and beyond.

Tolami Benson and Bukayo Saka | IMAGO

Tolami Benson and. Bukayo Saka share a kiss from the stands during the Euros | IMAGO

According to Vogue, Benson is already moodboarding outfits for next summer’s World Cup while searching for Nigerian designers whose work she hopes to incorporate into her tournament wardrobe – another sign that football’s new generation of WAGs are increasingly shaping culture far beyond the stadium.

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