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2026 World Cup: Switzerland steal top spot from hosts Canada with hard-fought win

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:06 - 24 June 2026
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Switzerland finish top of Group B after defeating co-hosts Canada in their final game of the first round
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Canada lost their top-of-the-group privileges after losing their final preliminary game 2-1 to Switzerland.

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The hosts, playing in their away strip, were stunned by two goals early in the second half from Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi, before Promise David pulled a goal back to make it 2-1.

Switzerland vs Canada: How it happened

The Swiss, led by captain Granit Xhaka on his 149th international appearance, created the better opportunities before the break, coming closest through Breel Embolo, whose effort from inside the box was smartly saved by Maxime Crepeau.

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Canada, despite their six-goal haul against Qatar in their previous outing, struggled to threaten and managed only three shots on target before halftime.

The contest burst into action immediately after the restart when Johan Manzambi delivered an inviting cross to the back post for Ruben Vargas, who calmly finished to score his second goal of the tournament.

Switzerland doubled their advantage 11 minutes later, with Manzambi again involved as Embolo’s excellent hold-up play created space for the midfielder to finish from close range.

Canada gave themselves hope late on when substitute Promise David capped off a flowing team move just 76 seconds after entering the pitch, reducing the deficit with 14 minutes remaining. However, the hosts were unable to find an equaliser as Switzerland held firm to claim victory.

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The result means Canada miss out on winning Group B and lose the advantage of playing knockout matches on home soil. Jesse Marsch’s side will now travel to Los Angeles, where they will face the runners-up of Group A in the last 32 on June 28.

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