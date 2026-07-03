Super Eagles star set for shocking Fenerbahce return after one year in England

Nigerian international Bright Osayi-Samuel is reportedly exploring a move back to Turkish Süper Lig powerhouse Fenerbahce, just one year after departing for England.

Fenerbahce has been active in the transfer market, having recently appointed İsmail Kartal as head coach and securing the signing of Vedat Muriqi from Mallorca.

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The club's summer business may not be over, with reports suggesting a potential reunion with a former player.

Osayi-Samuel struggled to secure a consistent starting role as Birmingham City failed to achieve promotion to the Premier League, prompting his apparent desire to return to a familiar environment.

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Osayi-Samuel eyeing Fenerbahce return

Osayi-Samuel first joined Fenerbahce from Queens Park Rangers in 2021, where he quickly became a popular figure among the supporters.

His departure last summer followed months of speculation, with many believing it was due to failed contract negotiations over a salary increase amid interest from English clubs.

In a previous interview, the player clarified that he was content with the club's offer but left due to issues with his agent, expressing regret over his decision to leave Fenerbahce.

Bright Osayi-Samuel impresses on his Championship debut.|| Imago

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According to Turkish outlet Milat Spor, Osayi-Samuel has initiated contact with the Istanbul club through intermediaries to discuss a possible return.

The 28-year-old right-back left the Yellow Canaries last summer when his contract expired, subsequently joining Championship side Birmingham City.

A key factor in his desire for a reunion is the return of coach İsmail Kartal, with whom Osayi-Samuel enjoyed a strong working relationship during his initial spell at the club.