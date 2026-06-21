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Report: Chelsea identify Eagles star as Enzo Fernandez replacement

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:49 - 21 June 2026
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Chelsea are reportedly preparing for the possible exit of Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez.
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Chelsea are reportedly on the verge of reaching a £75 million agreement with Crystal Palace for the signing of highly coveted midfielder Adam Wharton

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Chelsea want Wharton 

The 22-year-old, who arrived at Selhurst Park from Blackburn Rovers in February 2024 on a five-and-a-half-year contract, has established himself as one of the Premier League's most dominant central midfielders. 

During his spell with the Eagles, Wharton has secured significant silverware, lifting the 2024/25 FA Cup, the 2025 FA Community Shield, and most recently starring in their 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano to win the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League, where he was notably named Man of the Match. 

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Despite attracting interest from a host of European clubs, the England international is reportedly keen on making the switch to Stamford Bridge.  

Adam Wharton in action for Crystal Palace || Credit: Imago)

Why Chelsea want Wharton 

The pursuit of Wharton is believed to be a contingency plan by Chelsea's hierarchy as they prepare for the possible exit of their midfield orchestrator, Enzo Fernández. 

The Argentine World Cup winner has reportedly grown eager to secure a move away from West London during the summer transfer window, seeking a new challenge elsewhere. 

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Recent reports indicate that Fernández has already reached a verbal agreement on personal terms with Spanish giants Real Madrid, who are actively negotiating a transfer fee with Chelsea to bring him to the Santiago Bernabéu. 

As the Blues brace themselves for the imminent loss of such a crucial player, securing a deal for a proven talent like Wharton has become a necessity.

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