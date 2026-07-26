Haaland entertains guests with viking row celebration at Donnarumma’s wedding

Erling Haaland brought his signature on-field energy to a surprising new venue, leading a "Viking Row" celebration at the wedding of Manchester City teammate Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Donnarumma recently tied the knot with his long-time partner Alessia Elefante in a big wedding ceremony in Italy.

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The wedding was a star-studded affair, with prominent Italian football figures such as Sandro Tonali, Nicolo Barella, Haaland and Paolo Maldini in attendance to celebrate with the Man City goalkeeper.

The couple, who have been together since 2016, met in their shared hometown of Castellammare di Stabia, near Naples.

Haaland entertains guests

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During the celebration, the Norwegian striker was captured on video taking center stage at the lavish event in Italy, where Donnarumma married his partner, Alessia Elefante.

Erling Haaland got Gianluigi Donnarumma's wedding guests doing the Viking Row 🤣



(via dott.ssa_annapaola_manfredonia/IG) pic.twitter.com/s4WGcy9dfJ — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 25, 2026

In the clip, Haaland enthusiastically beats a drum to set the rhythm while dozens of formally dressed guests sit on the floor, mimicking a rowing motion and chanting along.

The "Viking Row" became a viral sensation during the World Cup, popularised by Icelandic fans.

Donnarumma gets married || X

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The celebration involves a leader setting a beat with a drum, followed by a crowd rowing in unison.

The trend was later adopted by Haaland's national teammates, led by Martin Odegaard, after a victory over Brazil.

At the wedding, Haaland, who recently turned 26, appeared to be thoroughly enjoying himself.

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