Kylian Mbappé 'passionately' kisses new girlfriend Ester Expósito on dinner date following Girona upset

Mbappé whisked away his new girlfriend for an intimate dinner hours after Real Madrid suffered a blow in the title race.

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Video footage first shared by TikTok creator Lucía Leciñana shows the pair locking lips passionately in the restaurant, with Mbappé and Expósito appearing relaxed and intimate among a small group from their inner circle.

What happened?

The clip, which quickly spread across social media, captures the 27-year-old French superstar and the 26-year-old Netfli star of 'Elite' enjoying dinner together before leaving the venue hand-in-hand.

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Eyewitnesses described the night as “very affectionate,” with the couple exchanging kisses throughout the meal.

Mbappe and Exposito kissing on a dinner date

Mbappe and Exposito kissing on a dinner date

Mbappé, who watched his side drop valuable points in the LaLiga title race, appeared to shake off the disappointment quickly by whisking Expósito away for the low-key but clearly romantic night out, though neither star has officially confirmed the relationship.

Federico Valverde opened the scoring in the 51st minute before Thomas Lemar levelled matters for the visitors in the 62nd minute as it ended 1-1 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

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Girona held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw on Friday night | IMAGO

The result leaves Madrid trailing five points behind league leaders Barcelona, who face Espanyol in a high-stakes derby later this evening.

Mbappe and Exposito's love story

The romantic buzz between Kylian Mbappé and Ester Expósito intensified in early 2026 after a series of high-profile sightings in both Madrid and Paris.

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Mbappe| IMAGO/PA

Speculation reached a fever pitch in March when the two were photographed during a trip to Paris, where they reportedly shared a romantic dinner and were spotted sharing a kiss at the Bonnie nightclub and later at Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel hotel's rooftop bar.

He was welcomed into the ride by Spanish actress Ester Exposito amid dating rumours | Credit: X

Kylian Mbappe and Ester Exposito were spotted kissing in Bonnie nightclub in Paris |Credit: Aqababe

While neither has officially confirmed the relationship, they have been seen together on several occasions that suggest a close connection far beyond platonic.

In early April 2026, paparazzi captured images of Ester Expósito getting into Mbappé’s car in Madrid for a casual coffee date, with some reports claiming they shared an affectionate moment inside the vehicle.

Kylian Mbappe and Ester Exposito appeared to kiss in new photos published by Hola magazine | Europa Press

Kylian Mbappe and Ester Exposito in Madrid

Expósito has also been spotted at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, notably attending the Madrid derby on March 22, which further fuelled the "WAG" (Wives and Girlfriends) speculation among fans.

Ester Expósito was at the Santiago Bernabéu during the Madrid Derby on Sunday night | Gtres

When approached by reporters at a Rosalía concert in late March, Expósito was asked directly about the France international. She playfully declined to comment on the relationship, simply stating, "I'm not going to say anything," while laughing at the suggestion they would make a happy couple.

Spanish actress Ester Exposito | Getty

France captain Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO