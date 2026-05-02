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'Hunger to win' - Arteta sends strong message as Arsenal chase EPL title

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:34 - 02 May 2026
Mikel Arteta highlights Arsenal players’ hunger and determination as they push to achieve their season goals.
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Mikel Arteta has praised the mentality of his Arsenal squad, emphasising their relentless desire to succeed as the season reaches a decisive stage.

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Arsenal reclaimed the Premier League lead with a 1-0 victory over Newcastle, sitting three points ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand, as the title race intensifies.

What Arteta said

Speaking about what drives his players, the Arsenal manager delivered a simple but powerful message: “Hunger. Hunger to win. That’s it.”

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Arteta went on to underline the importance of consistency and focus, highlighting the team’s commitment not just to competing, but to achieving the targets they set at the beginning of the campaign.

“To compete, to prepare and to achieve the goal that we set at the start of the season," he added.

He continued, "It is so hard to win this league. The message at half-time was clear, we needed to score a second.  We tried but when you are not that efficient in certain areas, you have to have other things to win a game.

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"We certainly had discipline, courage and great habits defensively, but with the ball, there are habits we have to do much better."

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