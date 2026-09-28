'I’ve lost my peace’ – World Cup hero Vozinha laments newfound fame

Cape Verde World Cup hero Vozinha opens up about losing his privacy after gaining 29.5 million followers and viral fame during the tournament

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha became one of the surprise stars of the World Cup, but the fame that followed his remarkable performances has brought a price he never expected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 40-year-old went into the tournament as an obscure Portuguese second-division goalkeeper with around 50,000 Instagram followers. He left with 29.5 million followers, a new sea slug species named after him and a move to Chilean giants Colo-Colo, but admits he would happily trade it all for the quiet life he had before.

Vozinha reveals the downside of World Cup fame

Vozinha became a global sensation after producing a string of impressive performances during Cape Verde’s historic World Cup campaign. The island nation became one of the tournament’s fan favourites, reaching the last 32 before taking Argentina to extra time.

The goalkeeper made seven saves in a goalless draw against Spain before helping Cape Verde secure another 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia and a 2-2 draw against Uruguay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His social media following exploded almost immediately. After the Spain game, a member of the team’s catering staff told him he had gained a billion followers, leaving Vozinha convinced it was a joke.

A journalist from CazéTV later showed him his phone, revealing that he had actually crossed the one-million mark. By the end of the tournament, his following had reached 29.5 million, although he has since lost more than a million.

The sudden attention has dramatically changed his everyday life, particularly in Cape Verde, where fans now reportedly gather outside his mother’s home.

“I’ve lost my peace and tranquillity,” Vozinha told The Observer. “I no longer have any privacy, or at least much less than I used to.”

‘I’d choose the life I had before’ - Vozinha

Advertisement

Advertisement

The goalkeeper says even ordinary activities have become difficult since his World Cup heroics turned him into an international celebrity.

“Now I go out, I go to a restaurant, and there’s always someone who wants to take a photo with me or asks me for an autograph. Or, worse, someone is filming me,” he explained.

Vozinha accepts that the attention is part of becoming famous, but admits the reality has made him question whether he wanted it in the first place.

“To be honest, if I were offered the life I have today or the life I had before, I’d choose the one I had before,” he said. “A lot of people want to be famous and have a public profile, but they only see the positive side of that reality.”

Despite the unwanted attention, Vozinha has been selective about commercial opportunities. He completed only one promotional collaboration during the World Cup, with UFL Mobile, despite interest from numerous companies and brands.

Advertisement

Advertisement