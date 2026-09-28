Galatasaray receive major Osimhen boost ahead of Barcelona clash

A return date has been set for Galatasaray striker Voctor Osimhen who has been out injured for nearly a month.

Galatasaray have received a massive boost with Victor Osimhen scheduled to return to action against Kasımpaşa on October 9, ending a disruptive month-long spell on the sidelines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adductor strain halts blistering start

The 27-year-old forward, who has led Cim-Bom to consecutive league titles, sustained a right adductor muscle strain during Galatasaray's 3-2 Istanbul derby victory over İstanbul Başakşehir on September 4.

Medical scans subsequently confirmed a moderate strain with bleeding in the right groin area, forcing an extended rehabilitation programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prior to the injury, Osimhen was in blistering form, producing six goals and two assists across his opening four Süper Lig appearances of the 2026/27 campaign.

Attacking collapse during Osimhen's absence

Osimhen, Galatasaray star || Imago

His extended absence has been acutely felt by Okan Buruk's squad. Without their primary goalscorer acting as the focal point, Cimbom's attacking output collapsed dramatically.

The team managed to score just two goals across the three matches they played in his absence. This blunt attack directly contributed to a damaging domestic Süper Lig defeat to Trabzonspor, alongside a loss in their UEFA Champions League opener against Sporting CP in Lisbon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Timely return ahead of Barcelona clash

The targeted return against Kasımpaşa at RAMS Park arrives at a critical juncture in the calendar.

The fixture serves as an essential competitive warm-up before Galatasaray host Barcelona in a UEFA Champions League clash at the same venue four days later, a match where the club will desperately rely on the Nigerian's physical dominance.

Osimhen Leaving Inigo Martinez on the dirt on score an equaliser for Napoli against Barcelona in the champions League first-leg tie at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium || Image credit: Imago

The Super Eagles void

Advertisement

Advertisement

The muscular setback also carried significant international repercussions for the Nigerian national team.

Osimhen was initially named in Eric Chelle's Super Eagles squad for the crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.