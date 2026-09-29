Super Falcons: Eguavoen recalls Plumptre, injects youth in first squad as interim boss

Ashleigh Plumptre was not included in the Best XI.

Ashleigh Plumptre was not included in the Best XI.

Augustine Eguavoen recalls Ashley Plumptre and names promising youth talent in his 28-player Super Falcons squad to face Comoros in 2028 Olympic qualifying

Augustine Eguavoen has unveiled his first Super Falcons squad as interim head coach, recalling Ashley Plumptre while handing several promising youngsters an opportunity to push their way into the senior team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 28-player squad will begin Nigeria’s quest for a place at the 2028 Olympic Games with a second-round qualifying tie against Comoros, with captain Rasheedat Ajibade and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie among the experienced figures expected to lead the campaign.

Plumptre returns as Eguavoen blends experience with youth

Nigeria enter the second round after receiving a bye as one of Africa’s three highest-ranked teams, while Comoros reached this stage after crushing Sudan 30-0 on aggregate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eguavoen has recalled Plumptre to a defensive group that also includes Michelle Alozie, Oluwatosin Demehin and Shukurat Oladipo. Nnadozie remains the first-choice goalkeeper, with Comfort Erhabor and Christiana Uzoma providing additional options.

The midfield features Christy Ucheibe, Toni Payne and Jennifer Echegini, while Ajibade joins Asisat Oshoala, Uchenna Kanu, Gift Monday and Flourish Sabastine among the attacking options.

The most notable feature, however, is the number of younger players given an opportunity. Falconets stars Joy Igbokwe, Shakirat Moshood and Janet Akekoromowei have all earned senior call-ups following their recent exploits at youth level.

Igbokwe was initially expected to captain Nigeria at the 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Poland before visa problems prevented her from joining the squad. Nigeria eventually reached the quarter-finals, where they lost narrowly to Colombia.

Akekoromowei scored against England and New Caledonia at the tournament, while Moshood was involved during Nigeria’s U20 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Comoros stand between Falcons and Olympic dream

Christiana Uzoma is another youngster whose rise has been rapid. The Edo Queens goalkeeper impressed during the Falconets’ World Cup campaign and now has an opportunity to compete for a place alongside Nnadozie and Erhabor.

Farida Abdulwahab, Tumininu Adeshina, Favour Nkwocha and Oluwakemi Adegbuyi also form part of the youthful contingent. Adegbuyi arrives with particular momentum after starring for the Flamingos during their WAFU B Girls Cup triumph in Côte d’Ivoire.

Fatimoh Solaty, Suliat Abideen and Blessing Nkor complete a squad containing several players who could make their senior international breakthrough under Eguavoen.

The first meeting with Comoros takes place on October 9, with the return leg scheduled for October 13. Both matches will be played at Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo because Comoros do not have a CAF-approved venue.

Advertisement

Advertisement