He is our leader — Ex-Real Madrid coach praises Calvin Bassey for exemplary qualities

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has received high praise from his new head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

New Fulham head coach Álvaro Arbeloa has issued a glowing endorsement of Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey, identifying the centre-back as a primary leadership figure for his project at Craven Cottage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

​The former Real Madrid and Spain right-back recently evaluated his squad as they prepare for the 2026/27 Premier League campaign, and Bassey’s work ethic and locker-room presence have clearly left an indelible mark on the new manager.

What Arbeloa said

Advertisement

Advertisement

​Addressing the media during pre-season preparations, Arbeloa spoke effusively about what the 26-year-old brings to the squad both on and off the pitch.

​"Calvin is a proper player. He has everything," Arbeloa stated. "He's a really funny guy, but when we have to work, he's the first one. I really love Calvin. He can be our leader."

​The backing from the manager signals that Bassey will be a foundational piece of Fulham's defence this season.

Arbeloa only recently assumed the managerial reins, having signed a three-year contract on July 7, 2026, following the departure of Marco Silva, who left London to take over at Portuguese giants Benfica. As Arbeloa looks to implement his own philosophy, establishing a trusted lieutenant like Bassey is a critical first step.

Bassey remains constant presence

Advertisement

Advertisement

​Bassey’s elevated status within the squad comes as no surprise to the Fulham faithful. Since arriving from Ajax in the summer of 2023 for an undisclosed fee, the Nigerian international has been a revelation.

​He was incredibly vital under former manager Marco Silva, providing pace, physical dominance, and composure on the ball.