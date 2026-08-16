Chukwueze shares honest opinion on Amorim converting him to wing-back

Super Eagles ace Samuel Chukwueze expressed his feelings about his new position at AC Milan.

AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze has enthusiastically thrown his full weight behind his reinvention under Ruben Amorim, declaring his readiness to master the unfamiliar right wing-back role.

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The Nigeria international has spent the entirety of his professional career operating as an out-and-out attacking winger.

However, following Amorim’s arrival at the San Siro and the implementation of his trademark 3-4-2-1 system, Chukwueze is being repurposed to shoulder defensive responsibilities alongside his usual offensive output.

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Chukwueze accepts new role

Far from shrinking away from the demanding positional switch, Chukwueze has adopted an incredibly positive outlook. Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport during Milan's pre-season tour, the 27-year-old forward shed light on his adaptation and his unwavering faith in his new manager's vision.

“Yes, although it's a position I have to adapt to because I've never played in this position in my career,” Chukwueze stated. “As a footballer, if a coach wants you to play in this position, you have to do it by believing in yourself and in the coach, because he knows what he wants."

Chukwueze acknowledged the tasking nature of patrolling the entire right flank but remained confident in his ability to thrive.

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“So I just have to keep working hard, believing in myself and that I can do it," he continued. "For me, it's an opportunity I have to seize. I know it's a difficult task, but I believe in myself. I know I can do it, that I can do anything”.

Chukwueze’s preseason form

If there were any lingering doubts regarding his suitability for the role, Chukwueze dispelled them during AC Milan’s dominant 4-2 pre-season victory over Manchester United in Wroclaw, Poland, on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Operating as the right wing-back against Amorim’s former employers, the Nigerian delivered a devastating masterclass.

After United took an early lead, Chukwueze restored parity with a clinical 37th-minute equaliser. As Milan took complete control in the second half, he turned provider, laying on two brilliant assists to set up goals for Alphadjo Cissè and Gonçalo Ramos, leaving United's backline completely exposed.

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Amorim’s tactical ideology

The decision to deploy Chukwueze deeper is a fundamental pillar of Amorim's tactical ideology. The Portuguese tactician famously executed this exact blueprint during his recent managerial tenure at Manchester United, transforming Ivorian winger Amad Diallo into an effective wide player in his 3-4-3 system.

He played a similar card at Sporting CP, utilising highly offensive players like Geny Catamo and Geovany Quenda in the wing-back slots to stretch opposition defenses.

For Chukwueze, the tactical shift arrives at a pivotal juncture in his career. The forward spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Premier League outfit Fulham, where he made 25 appearances across all competitions, contributing three goals and four assists, but failed to convince the Cottagers to sign him permanently.

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