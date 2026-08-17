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Osimhen’s Galatasaray battle with Serie A and EPL teams for Super Eagles target Nwaneri

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 18:51 - 17 August 2026
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Galatasaray battle with Serie A and EPL teams for Nwaneri
Arsenal are preparing for a surge of transfer interest in teenage star Ethan Nwaneri, with top clubs from Italy, Germany, Turkey and the Premier League all vying for his signature.
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The 19-year-old has become the centre of a significant transfer battle, with several of Europe's elite clubs reportedly preparing offers. 

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Speculation about Nwaneri's future intensified after he was left out of the squad for Arsenal's recent Community Shield win against Manchester City. 

Although manager Mikel Arteta cited the limited number of available spots, the teenager's exclusion was widely interpreted as a sign of his current position within the team.

Nwaneri wanted 

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According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Nwaneri is drawing considerable attention from clubs across the continent.

Among the leading contenders are Serie A's AC Milan and Turkish champions Galatasaray, both of whom have reportedly made formal inquiries. 

The Italian club is specifically searching for a versatile playmaker capable of operating behind the main striker, particularly in the right channel, and views the English youngster as an ideal creative addition to their midfield.

Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri in action ||Photo. Imago.
Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri in action ||Photo. Imago.

While European clubs have been prominent in the chase, the situation for Arsenal is growing more complex as domestic rivals have now entered the race. 

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Several Premier League teams are said to be preparing to make a serious push to sign the talented winger.

This heightened interest comes as Nwaneri's path to regular first-team football at Arsenal appears obstructed by more established players. 

Despite limited opportunities, the highly rated prospect has shown glimpses of his potential, scoring four goals in 24 Premier League appearances.

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The coming weeks will be crucial for Nwaneri as he considers his next move. A transfer to Italy or Germany could provide a new environment to develop, while a move to another Premier League club would allow him to continue his career in a familiar league.

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