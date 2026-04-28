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Morocco vs Senegal AFCON saga: CAS fixes date for dispute hearing

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 06:54 - 28 April 2026
Image: Imago
Image: Imago
CAS schedules May 7 hearing over the disputed AFCON final between Morocco and Senegal
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The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has fixed May 7 as the hearing date for the high-profile dispute surrounding the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) between Morocco and Senegal.

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Senegal wins AFCON || Imago
Senegal have been stripped of AFCON trophy|| Imago

Pulse Sports reports that CAF stripped Senegal of the 2025 AFCON title, awarding it to Morocco as a 3-0 forfeit win due to a walk-off protest in the final.

Senegal is appealing this verdict to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and has defiantly paraded the trophy, labelling the ruling "unacceptable".

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The Royal Moroccan Football Federation is expected to present its case before the tribunal.

The case has drawn widespread attention across the African football community, with stakeholders eagerly awaiting CAS’s final ruling on the abandoned final and any potential sanctions or implications.

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During the hearing, CAS will examine the circumstances that led to Senegal’s case and to establish the facts and deliver a binding decision that could set a precedent for similar disputes in international football.

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