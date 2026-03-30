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‘CAF shot itself’ - Senegal backed in AFCON trophy dispute

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:16 - 30 March 2026
Former Nigeria U-20 coach John Obuh has defended Senegal’s AFCON trophy parade.
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Former Nigeria U-20 coach John Obuh has come out in strong defense of Senegal amid the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) controversy, insisting that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is responsible for the confusion surrounding the title dispute.

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The Teranga Lions paraded the AFCON trophy in France ahead of a friendly against Peru, despite CAF’s decision to strip them of the title and award it to Morocco.

The matter is currently under appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

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What Obuh said

Obuh dismissed claims that Senegal’s actions were disrespectful, arguing that CAF’s delayed decision created the entire situation.

“I don’t see it as disrespectful at all. CAF has somehow shot itself in the foot because once you fail to make decisions when they are supposed to be taken, your eventual decision attracts sympathy,” he told Footy Africa.

He added that Senegal still sees itself as the rightful champion pending the outcome of the appeal.

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“To Senegal, they still believe they have won the cup, and they can parade it anywhere they want until that appeal is heard,” he added.

The veteran tactician was particularly critical of CAF’s timing, noting that the ruling came months after the final had been played.

He said, “They had enough time to have dealt with this, most especially on the day the match was played,” he stated. “Personally, I don’t think it’s wise enough to have stripped the cup from Senegal to Morocco.”

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