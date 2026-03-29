‘No one can take that away from us’ — Senegal star remains defiant despite CAF decision

Senegal players refuse to give up their title as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions

Senegal’s AFCON controversy continues to stir emotions across African football, but midfielder Krépin Diatta has made it clear the players are not backing down.

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Despite CAF’s ruling, the Teranga Lions still consider themselves rightful champions and showed defiance by parading the AFCON trophy ahead of their recent friendly.

Diatta insists Senegal are still champions

Speaking after the decision by the Confederation of African Football to award the title to Morocco, Diatta struck a defiant tone. The Senegal national football team star insisted that what happened on the pitch cannot simply be erased.

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“As you can see, the team is doing very well despite the decision,” he said. “But as I’ve said before, we will always feel like champions of Africa; no one can take that away from us.”

Diatta emphasised that the squad’s pride remains intact, pointing to their performances throughout the tournament.

“The whole world saw that Senegal had a great tournament, and our goal was to win this trophy. We are proud that our fans are celebrating with us, especially after this victory,” he added.

Bold response after controversial ruling

The controversy stems from CAF’s decision to uphold Morocco’s appeal, resulting in a 3-0 forfeit loss for Senegal in the final, an unprecedented move that has divided opinion across the football world.

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In response, Senegal made a powerful statement. Before their friendly clash against Peru at the Stade de France, the players proudly presented the AFCON trophy to supporters, reinforcing their stance.

The symbolic gesture underlined a message of unity and resistance, showing that while official records may say one thing, the players and fans feel differently.