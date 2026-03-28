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Senegal defy CAF, parade AFCON trophy in Stade de France

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:14 - 28 March 2026
Senegal's protest against CAF's Appeal Board's decision to strip their AFCON 2025 title continues as they paraded the trophy in Paris today.
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In a massive show of defiance, the Senegal national team paraded the AFCON 2025 trophy on today, March 28, ahead of their international friendly against Peru at the Stade de France in Paris. 

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Led by captain Kalidou Koulibaly and head coach Pape Thiaw, the squad completed a lap of honour with the golden trophy in front of a packed stadium, following a pre-match concert by the legendary Senegalese singer Youssou N'Dour. 

This gesture appears to be in direct protest against CAF, which controversially stripped Senegal of the continental title on March 17. 

Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) President Abdoulaye Fall authorised the parade to signal the country's absolute refusal to recognise CAF's ruling. 

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What has led to this 

The dispute stems from the chaotic AFCON final held in Rabat earlier in the year. During that match, the Senegalese team staged a 15-minute walk-off to protest a stoppage-time penalty awarded to host nation Morocco. 

After Senegal eventually returned to the pitch, and the Moroccan penalty was missed, the Teranga Lions secured a 1-0 extra-time victory to claim the title. 

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However, CAF’s appeal board later overturned the on-pitch result, citing Articles 82 and 84 of the competition's regulations regarding match abandonment and retroactively awarded Morocco a 3-0 administrative win, 58 days after the fact. 

Refusing to relinquish their hard-won championship, the FSF immediately lodged a formal appeal with the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). 

Earlier this week, CAS officially confirmed receipt of the Senegalese appeal and pledged to deliver a binding verdict "as swiftly as possible" to finally resolve the dispute.

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