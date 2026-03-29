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'The only loser is African football' – Senegal goalkeeper blasts CAF after trophy row

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:05 - 29 March 2026
Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy criticises CAF after the controversial decision to strip Senegal of their AFCON title
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Edouard Mendy has launched a scathing attack on the Confederation of African Football following its controversial decision to strip Senegal of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

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The ruling orders Senegal to hand over the trophy to Morocco, the host nation they defeated in the final.

In a show of protest, the Senegalese squad defiantly celebrated with the trophy during a friendly match against Peru at the Stade de France, signalling their rejection of CAF’s directive.

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What Mendy said

Speaking after the match, Mendy did not hold back in his criticism of the governing body.

“We have a lack of understanding with this CAF body, but we are used to it. The Only Loser Is Football,” Mendy said.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper went further, describing the situation as damaging to the reputation and progress of African football.

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“Unfortunately, we have a body that moves slower than football. People talk about winners or losers, but I think the only loser is football and Africa, and the only one responsible is CAF,” he added.

Mendy also questioned the leadership and administrative efficiency within African football, suggesting that governance has failed to keep pace with the sport’s growth on the continent.

“Football as a whole in Africa is progressing faster than its governing bodies. African football deserves better leaders. It’s up to those involved in football to take responsibility and do everything possible to ensure we have governing bodies as strong as our football," he added.

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