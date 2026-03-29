⁠Morocco beat Senegal again as Fulham star snubs fatherland to play for Atlas Lions

AFCON champions Morocco won another key victory over Senegal with the experienced centre-back choosing to pledge his international future to the Atlas Lions

The rivalry between Morocco and Senegal has taken another dramatic twist, both on and off the pitch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This time, the battle has extended beyond trophies to player allegiance, with a high-profile switch adding fresh fuel to an already heated feud.

Issa Diop completes shock switch to Morocco

Fulham defender Issa Diop has officially pledged his international future to Morocco, snubbing both Senegal and France in the process.

The 29-year-old, who was born in France and previously represented them at Under-21 level, had long held out hope of a senior call-up from Didier Deschamps.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, with that opportunity never materialising, Diop opted to embrace his Moroccan roots after receiving approval from FIFA to switch nationality. He made his debut almost immediately, featuring in a 1-1 friendly draw against Ecuador in Madrid.

Speaking after the game, Diop expressed satisfaction with his decision: “I was very happy to play in a team with a lot of good players, and I think I’ve made a good choice.” He also revealed that conversations with new head coach Mohamed Ouahbi and federation president Fouzi Lekjaa played a key role in convincing him.

Morocco win another battle amid AFCON controversy

Diop’s switch comes at a time when tensions between Morocco and Senegal are already running high following the controversial Africa Cup of Nations decision.

Senegal were stripped of their title by the Confederation of African Football after walking off during the final in protest of a contentious penalty decision, with Morocco subsequently awarded the trophy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fallout has been significant, with Senegal challenging the ruling and even staging symbolic gestures, including presenting themselves as “Champions of Africa” ahead of their friendly against Peru.

Against this backdrop, Morocco’s successful recruitment of Diop represents yet another victory over their West African rivals, this time in the battle for talent.

Both nations have historically relied on diaspora players, particularly those born in France, but this marks the first time Morocco have decisively won a direct tug-of-war over a player with Senegalese ties.