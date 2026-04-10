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Senegal destroys Morocco in 7-Minute blitz

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 11:30 - 10 April 2026
Senegal cruised into the African U-15 Championship final with a dominant 4-0 win over Morocco.
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Senegal U-15 booked their place in the final of the African U-15 Championship after a commanding 4-0 victory over Morocco U-15 in Zimbabwe.

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The West African side delivered a ruthless performance, overpowering their opponents from kickoff and leaving no doubt about their superiority.

Seven-Minute blitz seals the Game Early

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Senegal stunned Morocco with an explosive start, scoring three goals within the opening seven minutes. The early onslaught effectively ended the contest before Morocco could settle.

Their dominance continued throughout the first half, and a fourth goal in the 28th minute capped a flawless attacking display.

Uganda await in the final

Senegal will now face Uganda U-15 in Saturday’s final. Uganda secured their spot after a dramatic semi-final clash against Benin U-15, edging the encounter 4-3 on penalties following a tightly contested match.

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The victory adds another chapter to the growing rivalry between Senegal and Morocco at the youth level.

In the 2025 edition of the tournament, Senegal initially defeated Morocco 1-0 after extra time to win the title.

However, the Confederation of African Football later overturned the result and awarded the trophy to Morocco.

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The controversial decision led the Senegalese Football Federation to file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, describing the ruling as a “dangerous and painful precedent.”

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