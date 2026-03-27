Iran vs Nigeria: Super Eagles can do without Osimhen and three other key lessons learnt from narrow win

Nigeria's Super Eagles claimed a comfortable victory over World Cup-bound Iran to open their March friendly tour

Nigeria’s Super Eagles edged past Iran 2-1 in an entertaining March friendly, delivering a performance that raised eyebrows for more reasons than just the result.

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https://youtu.be/XEcKxNmZuJM?si=MLl5TYxXt97-mQMC

Even without several key names, the team showed flashes of depth, attacking cohesion, and a few lingering concerns that refuse to go away.

Super Eagles can do without Victor Osimhen

When Victor Osimhen was ruled out with a fractured arm, there was a familiar wave of anxiety among fans. Nigeria’s recent struggles without their talisman, particularly during World Cup qualifiers, made this feel like another test the team might fail.

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Instead, Eric Chelle watched his side deliver one of their most balanced attacking displays in recent months. Moses Simon and Akor Adams both got on the scoresheet, while Samuel Chukwueze and Ademola Lookman contributed with assists.

What stood out was the shared responsibility in attack. Rather than relying on a single focal point, Nigeria’s forwards rotated, combined, and stretched Iran’s defence in different ways.

Adams provided a physical presence, Simon offered direct running, and Lookman and Chukwueze added creativity. It was a reminder that while Osimhen remains elite, the Super Eagles are far from one-dimensional without him.

Nigeria would have lit up the World Cup

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Watching Nigeria outplay a World Cup-bound side like Iran inevitably brings a sense of frustration. For long spells, the Super Eagles controlled the tempo, created better chances, and looked like the more complete team.

The reality that Nigeria will not be at the 2026 tournament makes performances like this harder to process. Based on this display, they would not have just made up the numbers, they would have been one of the more entertaining teams in the competition.

There was fluidity in midfield, sharp transitions, and a willingness to attack with purpose. Against a team preparing for football’s biggest stage, Nigeria looked more than comfortable.

It raises familiar questions about how a squad with this level of quality failed to secure qualification in the first place.

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Nike’s 2026 kit fails the eye test

The Super Eagles’ performance may have impressed, but their new kit from Nike did not enjoy the same reception. There had already been doubts when the design was first released, and seeing it in action did little to change opinions.

Instead of capturing the bold identity Nigeria kits are known for, this one felt oddly uninspired. The design lacked the energy and creativity that made previous releases, particularly the iconic 2018 World Cup jersey, instant fan favourites.

Even recent efforts like the AFCON 2025 kits carried a level of simplicity and style that this version seems to miss. For a team known globally for setting trends with football fashion, this latest design feels like a rare misstep, one that supporters are unlikely to embrace anytime soon.

Goalkeeping concerns remain unresolved

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For much of the first half, he had little to do thanks to a disciplined defensive setup in front of him. However, when called into action in the second half, he conceded from Iran’s first real opportunity on goal. It was the kind of moment that raises lingering doubts rather than settling debates.

All eyes were on Maduka Okoye as he stepped in ahead of Stanley Nwabali, who is currently without a club. While Okoye has been in strong form for Udinese, this match offered a more mixed picture.