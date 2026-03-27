The only Middle Eastern team to ever beat Nigeria: Why Super Eagles cannot fail this window

This international break presents the Super Eagles with a unique opportunity to inflict revenge 13 years after the fact.

As the Super Eagles prepare for their international friendlies against Iran today, March 27, and Jordan, March 31, history is firmly on their side.

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Nigeria boast an impressive, positive overall record against senior national teams from the Middle East, with a small blemish. Across seven senior international fixtures against Iran, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and Yemen, the Super Eagles have recorded three wins, three draws and one defeat, conceding only three goals.

Nigeria’s upcoming Middle East friendlies

With the disappointment of missing out on the Intercontinental FIFA World Cup playoffs, Nigeria are utilising this international window for a four-nation invitational tournament.

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Nigeria vs. Jordan: Scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, 2026,

Head-to-Head by country

Nigeria vs. Iran

Nigeria and Iran have crossed paths twice at the senior level, with the Super Eagles holding a slight edge.

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January 28, 1998 (Friendly): Bora Milutinović led Nigeria to a narrow 1-0 victory in Hong Kong during a pre-World Cup preparation tournament. Kano Pillars legend Ahmed 'Yaro-Yaro' Garba scored the solitary goal.

June 16, 2014 (FIFA World Cup): The two nations played out a 0-0 draw in Curitiba, Brazil, during the group stages of the 2014 tournament. The late Stephen Keshi was at the helm.

Nigeria vs. Jordan

The upcoming clash against Jordan will be only the second meeting between the two nations.

October 28, 2013 (Friendly): Jordan claimed a 1-0 victory over Stephen Keshi’s home-based Super Eagles in Amman. Jordanian skipper Hatem Aqel scored the only goal, and it remains Nigeria’s solitary defeat against a Middle Eastern nation in a senior men’s official match.

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Hence, the game against Al-Nashama on March 31 provides the Super Eagles with a rare opportunity to exact revenge on the only team from the region to have beaten them.

Nigeria vs. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia have proven to be the most stubborn Middle Eastern opponent for Nigeria, with both of their encounters ending in stalemates.

May 25, 2010 (Friendly): The teams played out a 0-0 draw in Wattens, Austria, ahead of the 2010 World Cup.

October 13, 2023 (Friendly): A thrilling 2-2 draw in Portimão, Portugal. Kelechi Iheanacho and an own goal by Abdulelah Al-Amri accounted for Nigeria's goals.

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Nigeria vs. Yemen

January 17, 2015 (Friendly): The home-based Super Eagles comfortably defeated Yemen 2-0 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Mfon Udoh and Azubuike Egwuekwe provided the goals.

Nigeria vs. Syria

January 26, 1987 (Nehru Cup): Nigeria’s only match (and victory) against Syria came during the group stages of the prestigious Nehru Cup held in Kozhikode (Calicut), India.

The Super Eagles secured a tight 1-0 victory, courtesy of a 35th-minute strike by midfielder Osaro Obobaifo under the guidance of late coach Paul Hamilton.

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