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Iran vs Nigeria: Kick-off time, venue and where to watch Super Eagles' friendly in Turkey

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 08:28 - 25 March 2026
Iran vs Nigeria: Kick-off time, venue and where to watch Super Eagles' friendly in Turkey
The Super Eagles begin their March 2026 window against Iran in Antalya on Friday, with Eric Chelle using the four-nation tournament to blood new faces and rebuild after AFCON. Here is everything you need to know before kick-off.
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The Super Eagles are in Turkey and Friday's friendly against Iran is the first real look at what Eric Chelle is building post-AFCON 2025.

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It is not a competitive fixture and there are no points at stake. But the context around this match makes it more interesting than most friendlies the Super Eagles, who are already in camp, have played in recent years, and Nigerians have good reason to watch every minute.

Match details

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The game takes place on Friday, March 27 at the Corendon Airlines Park in Antalya. Kick-off is 4:00PM Nigerian time, which is 6:00PM local Turkish time.

The fixture is part of a four-nation invitational tournament also featuring Jordan and Costa Rica. 

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen will miss the game.| Instagram

It was originally scheduled for Amman but was relocated to Turkey following security concerns in the Middle East.

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Where to watch

The match is listed on SuperSport and is available to DStv subscribers. Check your SuperSport channel guide for the confirmed channel closer to kick-off.

Why this match matters for Nigeria

Chelle has used this window to blend experience with new faces. Victor Osimhen and Stanley Nwabali are both absent. Emmanuel Fernandez, Collins Yira Sor and Philip Otele are among the new invitees getting their first look at senior international football.

Philip Otele .
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This is Chelle delivering on what he promised after AFCON 2025. He said he would rebuild. He is rebuilding. Friday is the first public evidence of what that looks like in practice.

Iran's situation

Iran arrive in Antalya carrying serious disruption. The ongoing conflict with Israel has hit their squad preparations hard, with several key players unavailable. 

Iran players celebrate after defeating Wales

Their football federation has gone as far as raising doubts publicly about their ability to participate in the 2026 World Cup. 

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Iran have also confirmed they will not play their World Cup group matches on US soil, demanding a venue switch to Mexico.

They are a World Cup-bound team in genuine turmoil. That is worth understanding before kick-off.

Nigeria's next fixture

Following the Iran match, the Super Eagles remain in Antalya to face Jordan on Tuesday, March 31. 

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Jordan recently qualified for their first-ever FIFA World Cup, making that second game arguably the more demanding test of the two.

Friday is the warm-up. Chelle's choices will tell you everything about where his thinking is headed.

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