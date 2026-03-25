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Super Eagles camp opens in Turkey as 15 players arrive for Iran, Jordan friendlies

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 06:42 - 25 March 2026
Super Eagles team || X
Super Eagles team || X
Nigeria’s Super Eagles have opened their training camp in Antalya, Turkey, with 15 players already in camp ahead of upcoming friendlies against Iran and Jordan.
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Nigeria’s senior national team, the Super Eagles, have officially commenced preparations for their international friendlies, with camp now open in Antalya, Turkey.

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Super Eagles players celebrating a victory | Image credit: Imago
Super Eagles players celebrating a victory | Image credit: Imago

Fifteen players have already reported to camp as the team gears up for matches against Iran and Jordan later this month. The early arrivals give the coaching crew a solid foundation to begin tactical and fitness sessions ahead of the games.

The team’s technical staff ensured a smooth start to camp activities by arriving ahead of the players. Assistant coaches Daniel Ogunmodede and Fidelis Ilechukwu led an advance delegation from Nigeria to finalise logistics and training arrangements.

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Key players already in camp

Among the notable names already present are Samuel Chukwueze and Maduka Okoye, who were among the latest arrivals.

They join a growing list of early attendees, including Alex Iwobi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and defenders such as Semi Ajayi and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The attacking unit already in camp features Moses Simon, Paul Onuachu, and Philip Otele, alongside other squad members.

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Goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Adebayo Adeleye, as well as midfielder Frank Onyeka, complete the list of players currently available for training.

More players expected to join

Several key members of the 23-man squad are yet to arrive but are expected to link up with the team soon. These include defenders Calvin Bassey and Zaidu Sanusi, midfield anchors Wilfred Ndidi and Raphael Onyedika, as well as forwards Ademola Lookman and Chidera Ejuke.

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The team is camped at the Bellis Deluxe Hotel, where they will have their first training session on Wednesday.

Nigeria will face Iran in their first friendly on Friday, before taking on Jordan on March 31. Both matches will be played in Antalya.

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