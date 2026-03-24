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Super Eagles open camp in Turkey for Iran, Jordan friendlies
Nigeria’s Super Eagles commenced their training camp in Antalya, Turkey, on Tuesday as preparations intensify for international friendlies against Iran and Jordan.
According to team media officer Promise Efoghe, members of the technical crew and backroom staff have already arrived in Istanbul. They are expected to reach the team’s base in Antalya by midday.
Players are expected to arrive on Tuesday
The invited players are scheduled to begin arriving at the camp later on Tuesday, marking the start of full preparations under head coach Éric Chelle, who has named a 23-man squad for the two fixtures.
The training sessions in Antalya will provide the coaching staff with an opportunity to assess player fitness and build team cohesion.
The three-time African champions will take on Iran in their first friendly on Friday, before facing Jordan four days later in what promises to be another key test.
Both matches are expected to offer valuable match experience as the Super Eagles continue to fine-tune their squad and strategies.