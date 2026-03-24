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Jordan unveil strong squad for Turkey tournament ahead of Super Eagles friendly clash

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:23 - 24 March 2026
Jordan has named a formidable squad for a four-nation tournament in Turkey featuring Nigeria, Iran, and Costa Rica as teams prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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The Jordan Football Association has officially unveiled its squad for the four-nation international tournament in Turkey, where they are set to face Nigeria’s Super Eagles in a highly anticipated friendly encounter.

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The preparatory tournament, which will also feature Costa Rica and Iran, is part of final build-up plans ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, offering all participating nations valuable match fitness and tactical refinement.

Jordan’s squad, a blend of experienced campaigners and emerging talents, has already arrived in Turkey and commenced training sessions, underlining their readiness for the competition.

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The Middle Eastern side, nicknamed “The Chivalrous Ones,” is using the tournament as a crucial platform to test combinations, sharpen match sharpness, and build cohesion ahead of their historic World Cup debut.

Super Eagles set for key test

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will be among the biggest attractions at the tournament, with the fixture marking the first-ever senior international meeting between both nations.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, the mini-tournament serves as an important opportunity for teams to experiment tactically, assess squad depth, and fine-tune strategies.

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For Jordan, the stakes are even higher as they gear up for their maiden appearance on football’s biggest stage, while Nigeria will be aiming to build momentum and strengthen team chemistry.

As the tournament unfolds, all eyes will be on how each side performs, with the Nigeria vs Jordan encounter expected to be one of the standout fixtures.

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