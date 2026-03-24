Victor Osimhen and Lookman are better together — Nigerians must stop the comparison war

A CAF highlight reel of Nigeria's two biggest stars has reignited a familiar debate. But the numbers, the moments, and the fan reactions all say the same thing: this duo is meant to be celebrated, not divided.

There is a video doing the rounds on social media right now, posted by CAF, Africa's football governing body.

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In it, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are doing what they do best ​- terrorising defences, making goals for each other, celebrating together in the green and white of the Super Eagles.

It is a beautiful watch. And yet, somehow, it has managed to restart one of Nigerian football's most unnecessary arguments.

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Osimhen vs Lookman

The comparison between Osimhen and Lookman has become a fixture of Nigerian football discourse and not always a healthy one.

Osimhen and Lookman made CAF Best XI.

When Lookman completed his move to LaLiga, a section of fans and analysts used it as ammunition against Osimhen, whose blockbuster switch to Galatasaray in Turkey drew mockery from those who felt he had stepped down from European football's top table.

When Osimhen scores, Lookman's name gets dragged in. When Lookman shines, Osimhen's standing is questioned. It has become exhausting.

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Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen against Mozambique. (Photo Credit: Imago)

The AFCON 2025 numbers alone should settle this. In Morocco, Lookman delivered three goals and four assists in five starts.

Osimhen contributed four goals and two assists in six. Together, they made Nigeria the tournament's top scorers and, by most accounts, its most entertaining side.

Victor Osimhen at the Turkish GQ Turkey Men of the Year Awards | Instagram

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They did not compete with each other on that pitch; they fed each other, celebrated each other, and dragged the Super Eagles to a third-place finish that felt like the foundation of something bigger.

The fan reactions to CAF's latest post capture it perfectly. "Our very best duo, our back-to-back African best winners," wrote one supporter.

"They are both a joy to watch," said another. A third was blunt: "Apart from Mane, these two are the best in Africa by a large mile. No one comes close."

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That last point is worth sitting with. Nigeria has, at the same time, two players who have won the African Player of the Year award back-to-back. That is not a rivalry. That is a gift.

The instinct to compare is understandable; football fans naturally rank and debate. But there is a version of that debate that builds, and a version that only tears down.

Pitting Osimhen against Lookman, as though one's success diminishes the other's, falls firmly into the second category.

Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen had four goals for Nigeria at AFCON 2025.

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It is the kind of toxicity Nigerian football can do without, particularly at a moment when the Super Eagles finally have the attacking firepower to seriously dream of AFCON glory.

Watch the CAF video again. Watch Osimhen hunt down Lookman to celebrate a goal that belonged to both of them.

Ademola Lookman celebrates in the Champions League.