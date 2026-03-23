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Simeone changes opinion on Ademola Lookman after Madrid derby
Following the narrow 3-2 defeat in the derby, Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone publicly praised the defensive improvements of Super Eagles ace Ademola Lookman.
Despite the loss at the Santiago Bernabéu, the Nigerian forward delivered an impressive performance, opening the scoring in the 33rd minute to briefly give Atlético the lead before Real Madrid mounted a second-half comeback.
What Simeone said
Speaking after the game, Simeone highlighted the winger’s growing tactical maturity, stating, “Lookman is improving; he's been working very hard. He's been playing in different attacking roles, and we need him to do that,” Simeone said.
“We are also helping him get better at defending so he can support the team. He's already able to do that because he's a young player with a big heart and a strong desire to learn and improve.”
Simeone’s recent praise marks a notable shift, as the Argentine tactician had previously challenged Lookman to improve his defensive work rate and all-around play following a 4-2 victory over Espanyol in February, where he stressed the need for the winger to adapt to the team's rigorous style despite his rapid goalscoring start.
Since finalising his massive €40 million (an initial €35 million plus €5 million in add-ons) transfer from Atalanta at the end of the winter transfer window, Lookman’s attacking impact has been undeniable; he has registered five goals and four assists in 14 appearances across all competitions for the Rojiblancos.
Looking ahead, he will temporarily leave Simeone’s setup for international duty. Lookman has been named in Éric Chelle’s 23-man Super Eagles squad for upcoming friendlies in Antalya, Turkey, against Iran on March 27 and Jordan on March 31.
Under Chelle, Lookman is expected to feature in the number 10 role, a position that will allow him to focus heavily on his attacking output without the intense defensive responsibilities his wide-midfield role demands in Madrid.