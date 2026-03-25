Five Super Eagles players to watch when Nigeria face Iran and Jordan in Turkey

Victor Osimhen is absent, but Nigeria's squad for the Turkey friendlies is far from short of firepower. From a goalkeeper in the form of his life to a striker only Harry Kane is outscoring, here are the five players who could define this camp.

Eric Chelle opened Super Eagles camp in Antalya on Tuesday with two friendlies to play and plenty of questions to answer.

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Victor Osimhen is absent, Stanley Nwabali is unattached and out of the picture. Three players are making their senior debuts. This is exactly the kind of window where careers shift.

Here are five players who arrive carrying the kind of form that forces a conversation.

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Super Eagles in Turkey

Paul Onuachu: The man only Harry Kane is keeping up with

The man who walked away from the Premier League as a failure is now the most dangerous striker in the Turkish Super Lig.

Onuachu has 21 league goals in 23 appearances this season, and he recently broke a 33-year Trabzonspor record by scoring in ten consecutive league matches.

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Paul Onuachu is in superb form.

Only Harry Kane has more goals across Europe's top leagues in the 2026 calendar year. With Osimhen absent and injured, Chelle has a striker in form that any manager in Europe would want. The question now is whether Nigeria will use him properly.

Emmanuel Fernandez: The giant of Ibrox arrives

Nobody outside Scotland was talking about him six months ago. Rangers signed the 24-year-old centre-back in the summer, and he has spent the season quietly becoming one of the most complete defenders in the Premiership.

Rangers centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez || imago

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The Rangers centre-back is receiving his first Super Eagles call-up on the back of a season that has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Six goals from centre-back across all competitions, an aerial duel win rate of 72%, 88% passing accuracy and a 67% success rate for dribbles. He also enjoyed a dominant 90-minute display in a 4-1 demolition of Aberdeen over the weekend.

Emmanuel Fernandez took the long road to Ibrox and Nigeria

He is not just defending, he is dictating.Standing at 6'4" and with the reading of the game to match his physical presence, Fernandez is the most in-form Nigerian defender on the planet right now. This camp is his introduction. Do not be surprised if it becomes his permanent home.

Eric Chelle names his 23-man Super Eagles squad for the March international window. #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/ln11u7hRwd — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 18, 2026

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Maduka Okoye: The number one audition

The goalkeeping situation is straightforward. Nwabali is gone. Okoye is here. He has started 22 Serie A matches this season, kept six clean sheets, and has re-established himself as the clear number one after serving a two-month ban earlier in the campaign.

Stanley Nwabali's absence through his ongoing clubless situation hands Maduka Okoye the gloves and, more importantly, the opportunity to make them his own.

The Antalya window is not about competition for Okoye. It is about confirmation, he needs 90 minutes of authority, and he will get them.

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Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is absent. || Imago

Zaidu Sanusi: Porto's left back fighting for his Eagles shirt

After two seasons disrupted by a serious knee injury, Sanusi is finally back to playing week-to-week football.

He has contributed a goal and an assist across his league and Europa League appearances this season, earning consistent match ratings above seven.

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Bruno Onyemaechi took his spot at AFCON 2025. This fortnight in Turkey is Sanusi's answer to that. He is fit, fast, and Porto have trusted him with big games again.

Yira Sor: The chaos agent from Belgium

Collins Yira Sor is the wildcard of the group, and that is not a criticism, it is simply what he is. The KRC Genk forward, receiving his first senior Eagles call-up, is one of the fastest players in European football and the kind of substitute who can unsettle a defence in ten minutes flat.

His season has been productive rather than spectacular, 6 goals and 2 assists in 37 appearances, many from the bench. Last week's 5-1 Europa League defeat to Freiburg was a difficult one for him personally. Consistency in front of the goal remains a work in progress.

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But raw pace, directness, and unpredictability are qualities Chelle may well want in his toolkit. Sor is not yet the finished article. These two games are a chance to show he is getting there.

Eric Chelle is still Nigeria coach. || Imago