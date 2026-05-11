Millwall vs Hull City: How Eagles wall Ajayi’s mastery at the Den reignited his Premier League dream
For Semi Ajayi, the road back to the top hasn't just been a physical battle; it’s been a psychological one.
After a heartbreaking hamstring injury derailed his momentum during AFCON 2025 campaign, many wondered if the 32-year-old veteran still had the pace for the English Championship's elite tier.
But on Monday night at The Den, Pulse Sports Nigeria observed that the Super Eagles defender Ajayi provided a definitive, 90-minute answer.
Anchoring a Hull City defence that secured a vital 2-0 clean sheet, Ajayi was the ultimate silencer. In one of football's most hostile environments, he remained unshakeable, winning his aerial duels and coordinating a backline that successfully nullified a desperate Millwall attack led by compatriot Femi Azeez.
Ajayi registered 6 clearances, 3 headed clearances, 2 aerial duels and two recoveries while completing 75% of his passes.
For Super Eagles supporters, this performance was a massive relief. It wasn't just about Hull's victory; it was about seeing Nigeria's most composed centre-back return to peak fitness.
DARE TO DREAM. WE'RE GOING TO WEMBLEY!!! 🐯#hcafc pic.twitter.com/Bg16QXsnkj— Hull City (@HullCity) May 11, 2026
Ajayi’s journey is now one game away from a fairy-tale conclusion. Having already experienced the highs and lows of the Premier League with West Brom, his move to Hull was viewed as a final gamble for a return to the big time.
While he prepares for a Wembley final on May 23, Ajayi isn't just playing for promotion; he's playing to prove that experience is the one thing you can't buy in a playoff.