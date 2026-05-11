Millwall vs Hull City: How Eagles wall Ajayi’s mastery at the Den reignited his Premier League dream

Super Eagles veteran Semi Ajayi leads Hull City to a clean sheet at The Den, securing a 2-0 playoff victory over Millwall. After an injury-plagued season, Ajayi’s resurgence puts him one win away from a Premier League return.

For Semi Ajayi, the road back to the top hasn't just been a physical battle; it’s been a psychological one.

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After a heartbreaking hamstring injury derailed his momentum during AFCON 2025 campaign, many wondered if the 32-year-old veteran still had the pace for the English Championship's elite tier.

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But on Monday night at The Den, Pulse Sports Nigeria observed that the Super Eagles defender Ajayi provided a definitive, 90-minute answer.

Anchoring a Hull City defence that secured a vital 2-0 clean sheet, Ajayi was the ultimate silencer. In one of football's most hostile environments, he remained unshakeable, winning his aerial duels and coordinating a backline that successfully nullified a desperate Millwall attack led by compatriot Femi Azeez.

Ajayi registered 6 clearances, 3 headed clearances, 2 aerial duels and two recoveries while completing 75% of his passes.

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For Super Eagles supporters, this performance was a massive relief. It wasn't just about Hull's victory; it was about seeing Nigeria's most composed centre-back return to peak fitness.

Ajayi’s journey is now one game away from a fairy-tale conclusion. Having already experienced the highs and lows of the Premier League with West Brom, his move to Hull was viewed as a final gamble for a return to the big time.