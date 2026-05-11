Advertisement

Millwall vs Hull City: How Eagles wall Ajayi’s mastery at the Den reignited his Premier League dream

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 22:11 - 11 May 2026
Millwall vs Hull City: Nigeria's Semi Ajayi is going to Wembley with the Tigers. (Photo Credit: Imago)
Super Eagles veteran Semi Ajayi leads Hull City to a clean sheet at The Den, securing a 2-0 playoff victory over Millwall. After an injury-plagued season, Ajayi’s resurgence puts him one win away from a Premier League return.
Advertisement

For Semi Ajayi, the road back to the top hasn't just been a physical battle; it’s been a psychological one. 

Advertisement

After a heartbreaking hamstring injury derailed his momentum during AFCON 2025 campaign, many wondered if the 32-year-old veteran still had the pace for the English Championship's elite tier. 

READ MORE: What you need to know about the man who replaced Semi Ajayi
Advertisement

But on Monday night at The Den, Pulse Sports Nigeria observed that the Super Eagles defender Ajayi provided a definitive, 90-minute answer.

Anchoring a Hull City defence that secured a vital 2-0 clean sheet, Ajayi was the ultimate silencer. In one of football's most hostile environments, he remained unshakeable, winning his aerial duels and coordinating a backline that successfully nullified a desperate Millwall attack led by compatriot Femi Azeez. 

Ajayi registered 6 clearances, 3 headed clearances, 2 aerial duels and two recoveries while completing 75% of his passes.

READ MORE: Victor Osimhen's unlikely admirer in Europe
Advertisement

For Super Eagles supporters, this performance was a massive relief. It wasn't just about Hull's victory; it was about seeing Nigeria's most composed centre-back return to peak fitness.

Ajayi’s journey is now one game away from a fairy-tale conclusion. Having already experienced the highs and lows of the Premier League with West Brom, his move to Hull was viewed as a final gamble for a return to the big time. 

While he prepares for a Wembley final on May 23, Ajayi isn't just playing for promotion; he's playing to prove that experience is the one thing you can't buy in a playoff.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Semi Ajayi Millwall Nigeria Hull Championship
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Jeremy Doku scored for Man City || imago
Football
11.05.2026
Guardiola tells Doku secret to becoming like Yamal and Vinicius
Millwall vs Hull City: Nigeria's Semi Ajayi is going to Wembley with the Tigers. (Photo Credit: Imago)
Football
11.05.2026
Millwall vs Hull City: How Eagles wall Ajayi’s mastery at the Den reignited his Premier League dream
Yamal waves Palestinian flag at Barcelona rally
Football
11.05.2026
Yamal waves Palestinian flag at Barcelona rally
Argentina end uncertainty about Messi World Cup participation
Football
11.05.2026
Argentina end uncertainty about Messi World Cup participation
Victor Osimhen|| imago
Super Eagles
11.05.2026
Proud ambassador for Nigeria - Peter Obi praises Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen
Jose Mourinho sets two key demands
Football
11.05.2026
Jose Mourinho sets two key demands for potential Real Madrid return