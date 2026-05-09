Semi Ajayi’s manager lauds Victor Osimhen as Turkish Super Lig's best player
Osimhen has been a dominant force since arriving in Turkey two seasons ago. In his debut loan season, he was instrumental in Galatasaray's league and cup double, contributing an impressive 31 goals and six assists across 34 matches.
Despite facing injury setbacks this season, the 25-year-old has maintained his clinical form, netting 20 goals and providing eight assists in 32 appearances for the Istanbul giants.
With Galatasaray on the verge of another league title, needing only a win against Antalyaspor, Jakirovic's praise underscores Osimhen's value.
Jakirovic hails Osimhen
Jakirovic, who currently manages Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi at Hull City as they push for Premier League promotion, reflected on his own experience in Turkey last season with Kayserispor.
When asked to identify the league's top talent, the Hull City boss did not hesitate to name Osimhen, praising both his technical skill and his professional mentality.
"Victor Osimhen is a fantastic player. When he's absent, Galatasaray truly struggles; you can see the immediate impact he has on the pitch," Jakirovic stated.
He also recalled a crucial match from last season: "Galatasaray had a difficult match against Kayserispor but managed to win and secure the championship in that game. Osimhen has an incredible mentality.
“Even with two weeks left in the season when most players might be thinking of vacation, he stayed and fought. That is what makes him such a valuable asset."
Osimhen's consistent excellence has reportedly drawn attention from top European clubs, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Chelsea.
While no official bids have been made, Galatasaray may face a challenge in retaining their star forward if his remarkable performances continue.